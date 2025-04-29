You'll Never Guess the Songs Michael B. Jordan Played to Get Sexy For His 'Sinners' Scenes

“Sinners” is still taking over! And as the viewers continue to take a bite out of Ryan Coogler’s new vampire, horror film, we now know a bit more about how lead star Michael B. Jordan got in the mood for his roles — specifically the intimate ones with his love interests.

In the film, Jordan plays Southern twins Smoke and Stack, and they each have their respective partners — Annie and Mary — played by Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfield. The dynamics between each couple are vastly different with Jordan and Mosaku’s characters having a bit more of a spiritual and deeply rooted connection whereas Jordan and Steinfield’s characters are hot and cold with each other. But, both couples are no doubt sexy together.

In a recent interview with TODAY, Mosaku and Steinfield revealed the music Jordan played to help each of them get in the mood to portray their characters and we’ve got to say, it’s a pretty fire list.

“There was definitely a song that we played, Michael and I, around some of our scenes. We played Sade’s ‘By Your Side.’ That’s a song that we used to get into a moment together,” Mosaku said.

For Steinfeld, they too had a special song—but it wasn’t necessarily as sweet as Sade.

“There was one particular song that I had on repeat…There were a couple scenes in particular with Stack [where] ‘Ex-factor’ [by] Lauryn Hill [was playing. Sometimes I would just read the lyrics, and it felt like if Mary were to write a song to Stack,” she said.

Seeing as how fans all over have been praising both ladies’ performances, it looks like that mood music was a win-win for all.