Movies

You'll Never Guess the Songs Michael B. Jordan Played to Get Sexy For His 'Sinners' Scenes

The longtime actor stars as identical twins from the Mississippi Delta in the new horror film.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Michael B. Jordan attends the European premiere of “Sinners” at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England.
Michael B. Jordan attends the European premiere of “Sinners” at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England.
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

“Sinners” is still taking over! And as the viewers continue to take a bite out of Ryan Coogler’s new vampire, horror film, we now know a bit more about how lead star Michael B. Jordan got in the mood for his roles — specifically the intimate ones with his love interests.

Suggested Reading

An 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Died By Suicide, and His Alleged Bully Will Make Your Blood Run Cold
Ramen Restaurant Owner's Insane Exchange With Black Customer Over Tip Goes Viral
Why Deion Sanders' Son Fired His Father After His Brother Shedeur's NFL Draft Drama
Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

An 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Died By Suicide, and His Alleged Bully Will Make Your Blood Run Cold
Ramen Restaurant Owner's Insane Exchange With Black Customer Over Tip Goes Viral
Why Deion Sanders' Son Fired His Father After His Brother Shedeur's NFL Draft Drama
Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

In the film, Jordan plays Southern twins Smoke and Stack, and they each have their respective partners — Annie and Mary — played by Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfield. The dynamics between each couple are vastly different with Jordan and Mosaku’s characters having a bit more of a spiritual and deeply rooted connection whereas Jordan and Steinfield’s characters are hot and cold with each other. But, both couples are no doubt sexy together.

Advertisement

Related Content

Black America Reacts To Ryan Coogler's Film 'Sinners'
Five Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Leave 'Sinners' Too Early

Related Products

Shop All Movies on Amazon

Related Content

Black America Reacts To Ryan Coogler's Film 'Sinners'
Five Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Leave 'Sinners' Too Early

Related Products

Shop All Movies on Amazon

In a recent interview with TODAY, Mosaku and Steinfield revealed the music Jordan played to help each of them get in the mood to portray their characters and we’ve got to say, it’s a pretty fire list.

Advertisement

“There was definitely a song that we played, Michael and I, around some of our scenes. We played Sade’s ‘By Your Side.’ That’s a song that we used to get into a moment together,” Mosaku said.

Advertisement

For Steinfeld, they too had a special song—but it wasn’t necessarily as sweet as Sade.

“There was one particular song that I had on repeat…There were a couple scenes in particular with Stack [where] ‘Ex-factor’ [by] Lauryn Hill [was playing. Sometimes I would just read the lyrics, and it felt like if Mary were to write a song to Stack,” she said.

Advertisement

Seeing as how fans all over have been praising both ladies’ performances, it looks like that mood music was a win-win for all.