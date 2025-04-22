Five Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Leave "Sinners" Too Early

“Sinners” is one of the earliest blockbusters of 2025, and for good reason. The fifth collaboration between director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B Jordan is also their most ambitious yet, as the ladder plays a pair of twin brothers who battle supernatural forces while opening up a new juke joint in Jim Crow era Mississippi. Below, see five spoiler-free reasons why you should see the movie (and don’t leave until the screen is completely Black).

Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners

Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners CC Share Subtitles Off

English Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners

It’s Three Movies In One

“Sinners” is essentially three genres in one, and if you leave early, you’ll miss the brilliant way that director Ryan Coogler brings everything together. The first half of the film is essentially a Jim Crow era western, a period piece that finds twin brothers Smoke and Stack bustling around the Mississippi Delta to plan the grand opening for their juke joint. But in the time that follows, the movie blooms into even more: it’s a supernatural horror film, with characters wielding wooden stakes and garlic to fight bloodthirsty vampires, and a musical, with the blues working as both a narrative motif and as the film’s sonic heartbeat.

Sinners | Official Trailer 2

That incredible ode to Black music

In the trailer for “Sinners,” a voiceover of one its characters describes a legend of musicians’ whose gifts are so powerful that they can “conjure spirits from the past and future.” In this film, those capabilities are bestowed to Sammie, the son of a preacher who leads a small church in Mississippi. He has a stirring voice, no doubt – and there’s one moment where viewers get to see his celestial talents at work. It’s one of the biggest surprises in a film that’s full of them: a wonderful showcase of Sammie’s voice, an impressive display of expert editing and cinematography, and a beautiful ode to to the intergenerational power of music.

Advertisement

The ambitious usage of IMAX cameras

Aspect Ratios with Sinners Director Ryan Coogler

Ahead of the theatrical release of “Sinners,” a video was released online that gave Ryan Coogler a chance to break down the different types of film that were used in the creation of the movie. The video is admittedly a little inside baseball, but long story short, “Sinners” is the first movie that’s shot in two different camera systems – a creative approach that particularly shines in IMAX theaters. The screen expands vertically for the film’s most scenic moments, while it narrows into a wide screen for its most intense, intimate scenes. The result is a film that feels technically adventurous, and seeing the aspect ratios change in real time offers a sense of anticipation for what’s next.

Advertisement

Give the movie the consideration it deserves

“Sinners” is lots of fun its share of laughs, lust, and action to keep viewers on the edges of their seats. But it’s also sure to send viewers home with things to think about. The film and its characters have a lot to say about Black creativity, spirituality, allyship, freedom, and individuality. Its themes have had viewers’ group chats and social media feeds buzzing nonstop since opening night, and that’ll remain the case for a while.

Advertisement

Post-credit scenes

This isn’t a superhero movie, but Coogler still has a couple of tricks up his sleeve to reveal as the credits roll. So if you haven’t seen it yet, sit tight; and if you haven’t, it might be time to head back to the theatre for a second viewing. There’s a satisfying mid-credits scene that takes place 60 years after the events of the film, reuniting some of its characters for an epilogue that brings satisfying closure to its story. There’s also a post-credits scene at the very end that showcases Sammie playing a song on his beloved guitar, a moment that has deeper meaning after all that transpired in the film beforehand.