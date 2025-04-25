Why Michael B. Jordan's 'Coogie' Sweater Was a Scene Stealer in 'Sinners'

For the past week, talk about Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” has taken over the internet as folks dissect everything from the soundtrack to what exactly is going on in that last scene. But the latest buzz has been all about the fashion and the colorful COOGI sweater Michael B. Jordan’s character is seen wearing in the film.

COOGI posted a clip of the scene on its official Instagram page, and the pic is getting lots of love from people who couldn’t help but feel nostalgic about the luxury sweaters which saw peak popularity in the 1990s.

“I noticed and I want one 🔥🔥” wrote someone in the comments.

Others were quick to chime in.

“Bring it back and the matching dress🔥🔥🔥🔥” wrote someone else.

How It Started

The COOGI brand was founded in 1969 in Toorak, Australia by Jacky Taranto. The brand name was originally spelled CUGGI as a nod to a fountain on Alacoueli, the Italian island Taranto’s father left to come to Australia in the 1930s. He changed the spelling to COOGI in 1987.

The sweaters were made of mercerised wool, a delicate material which goes through a process that leaves it with a silky feel. COOGIs were originally marketed to Australian and European tourists as a sophisticated souvenir of their trip.

The line of luxury sweaters sold between $400 and $600 in the late 19080s and early 1990s, making them a colorful status symbol.

Mainstream Success

People often credit Bill Cosby with making COOGI a mainstream brand. But the truth is, most of the colorful sweaters he wore on “The Cosby Show” were designed by Dutch fashion designer Koos van den Akker.

But as the 1990s rolled in, COOGI became a pop culture phenomenon with a boost from an unlikely source. One of the most famous hip-hop fans of the brand was Brooklyn-born rapper The Notorious B.I.G. who associated his love for the high-end sweaters with his wealth.

“However, livin’ better now, Coogi sweater now; Drop top BMs, I’m the man, girlfriend.” (‘Big Poppa,’ 1994)

You could catch B.I.G. in a Coogi in all sorts of temps, layered underneath a leather jacket or with a Kangol when it was cool.

He even rocked a short-sleeved version during an appearance at MTV’s Spring Break in 1995.

Biggie wasn’t the only one who stayed wearing COOGI down to the socks in the 1990s.



Check out this pic of former professional boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr.

And this one of former Death Row records CEO Suge Knight.

But as the 2000s rolled in, COOGI’s popularity declined, as streetwear brands like Rocawear and FUBU became favorites of the hottest hip-hop artists of the time. The original Australian owners sold the brand to American investors in 2002.



How It’s Going

While you don’t hear rappers rhyming about their COOGIs these days, the brand is still alive and kicking. A new collection of colorful sweaters and sweater dresses hit the runway at Atlanta Fashion Week in 2024.

Earlier this year, the brand launched a design collab with the NBA to create team jerseys and apparel.

But now that people have seen Michael B. Jordan modeling COOGI, we have a feeling sales for the high-end sweaters could see a serious spike.