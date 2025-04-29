Tom Cruise Wants You to Do This Major Thing for the Movie 'Sinners' And He's Right

As “Sinners” remains at the number one spot at the box office, it’s getting major love from some major stars, namely Tom Cruise. And his latest move—and what he’s telling people to do is just further proof of that.

Cruise, who’s currently gearing up for the highly anticipated release of his own film—”Mission Impossible 8,” took the time out of his busy schedule to highlight the aforementioned, Ryan Coogler-directed vampire, horror film.

In a post to Instagram over the weekend, the legendary actor showed his fans and followers that he’d just come from a showing of “Sinners” and gave the film and the creatives who brought it to life their well-deserved flowers.

And while the move makes him just the latest big-named celeb to give thumbs up for the film, Cruise’s cosign comes with a little more weight due to his status in the industry. It’s also a big deal because the “Jerry Maguire” star doesn’t just publicly support any project and he especially doesn’t publicly support a film while in the middle of a press tour FOR HIS OWN MOVIE.

Getting someone of his caliber to give a major thumbs up on your film is the Hollywood equivalent of Beyonce telling a fellow singer they’re amazing. You can’t get a better compliment than that.

But what’s even more important is the tip he gave his fans and followers in the caption of his post. And believe us when we say, if you don’t listen to him, you’re gonna miss out on a lot.

“Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!” he wrote.

If you’re confused as to why he would say that, let’s just say that there are not one, but two important scenes that pop up as the credits roll that add a bit more layers to the film. We won’t spoil it for you but it’s necessary viewing to get the full context of the storyline.

In the comments section, “Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan reacted to the post.

“Thanks for the love and support!!!” he wrote, while his costar Miles Caton dropped fire emojis in a separate comment.

Do yourself a favor and go see the film, if you haven’t already. Even if you’re not a horror movie person, there’s a whole lot more in there for you to enjoy that the scares won’t hardly phase you.