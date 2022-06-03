It’s been well documented how Kanye West became the man he is today. Still, how did the rap superstar become one of the wealthiest Black people in the world? As of today, the music legend has a net worth of $2 billion. There are only a few billionaires in this world, but we can learn from them to create a rich and rewarding life. By examining what Kanye did right, we can figure out what we need to soar.

Was it his music, business ideas, investments? Here is how Kanye West became a billionaire and you can use his journey as inspiration in your career.