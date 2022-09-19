News that Stephen Curry could be closing in on a $1 billion deal made a lot of Black people around the country smile. Oftentimes when people think about some of the richest Black people in the world though, we only think about people in the United States. But plenty of countries across the world have their own billionaires and millionaires, especially Nigeria.

There are a growing number of Black billionaires across the globe, but Nigeria has the most Black billionaires in the world. Here are some of them.