His Beginning

Dangote’s entrepreneurial spirit started at childhood. He would buy sweets and then give them to other kids to sell, and then they would give him the profit. The Nigerian economy also started to grow in his childhood and teenage life, “Post-colonial instability, including countless coups and a civil war in the 1960s, was eclipsed by an oil boom in the 1970s. During that decade, the economy grew 18% annually, with many of the spoils going to well-connected elites.” In 1977, he received his Bachelor of Arts/Science degree in Business from Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt. After graduation he received a $3,000USD loan from his uncle, jumpstarting his involvement with the cement industry.