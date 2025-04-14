That's So Random
The Most Outrageous Black Fashion Moments From Coachella 2025

Music

The Most Outrageous Black Fashion Moments From Coachella 2025

T-Pain, Queen Latifah and Cardi B all popped out for the first weekend of the annual music festival.

Phenix S Halley
Photo: Instagram, Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

When Coachella comes to town, you can expect the stars to pop out in their best fashion statements. The first weekend of the annual California festival has just wrapped, and now, it’s time to talk fashion! But while many celebs were dressed to the nines for their own performances on the big stage, quite a few made sure they still showed out while in the crowd.

From Teyana Taylor’s all-black outfit all the way to Anderson. Paak’s show stopping curly wig, check out these memorable fashion moments from your favorite stars.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor

Screenshot: Teyana Taylor on Instagram

Teyana Taylor popped out at Revolve Festival during Coachella weekend rocking an all black outfit with the perfect cowboy hat to match.

T-Pain

T-Pain

Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

Who needs Father Time when you have T-Pain? During his performance on the Coachella stage, T-Pain was cloaked with a steam punk outfit decked out in clocks and buttons.

Roddy Ricch and DJ Mustard

Roddy Ricch and DJ Mustard

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

The California natives were dressed in their most sporty gear on the Coachella stage. Roddy Ricch rocked a racing jacket with matching gloves while Mustard performed his set in a neon camo jacket.

Glorilla

Glorilla

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Yeah, Glo! The Memphis rapper pulled out all the stops during her performance. Dressed in a black and gold getup, Glorilla put on an unbelievable show.

Shaboozey

Shaboozey

Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

Nothing says country quite like Shaboozey’s red, white and blue outfit. Down to his boots, the singer tapped into country culture for this look.

Kenny Rodriguez, Jana Craig, Serena Paige and Kordell Beckham

Kenny Rodriguez, Jana Craig, Serena Paige and Kordell Beckham

Photo: Vivien Killilea (Getty Images)

Some of our favorite couples from season six of “Love Island” showed up in coordinating couple outfits during Coachella.

Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran

Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty Images)

Sometimes it’s the simple outfits that get the job done! Karrueche Tran was spotted in a white shirt and jeans combo.... but check out those accessories.

Anderson.Paak

Anderson.Paak

Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)

Anderson. Paak was on the turn tables in a unforgettable outfit. From his curly wig down to the crochet top, it’s easy to not recognize Paak, but clearly, the musician had a time!

Cardi B

Cardi B

Photo: Cardi B on Instagram (Getty Images)

The certified hit maker graced the Coachella stage in a periwinkle outfit.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah

Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Queen “Never Had a Bad Hair Day” Latifah popped out during Megan Thee Stallion’s main stage performance dressed in this all black fit.

Tink

Tink

Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Talk about Black Cinderella! Tink took the stage in an icy blue costume.

Tyla

Tyla

Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

The South African singer is still new to the industry, but with fits like these, it’s clear Tyla is paving her lane in the fashion world. Also, who doesn’t love a short, curly fro?!

Juicy J

Juicy J

Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

Juicy J channeled his inner Ol’ Dirty Bastard for this hair look! And paired with these superstar glasses, chunky chains and all black fit, the rapper certainly turned some heads.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow

Screenshot: Winnie Harlow

The supermodel clearly knows how to work a camera! Winnie Harlow came, saw and conquered Coachella all while wearing this funky patterned bodysuit.

Victoria Monet

Victoria Monet

Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

While performing with Megan Thee Stallion, Victoria Monet rocked this brown outfit perfect for Coachella weather.

