You Won't Believe This New, Messy Plot Twist in Teyana Taylor's Divorce From Iman Shumpert

Though the ink has dried on the divorce papers between Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, it looks like the drama is far from over between the two ex-spouses. And we’ve got all the tea on why!

White Men Can't Jump Stars Teyana Taylor & Sinqua Walls Play "My Favorite Things" CC Share Subtitles Off

English White Men Can't Jump Stars Teyana Taylor & Sinqua Walls Play "My Favorite Things"

As we previously told you, their split was finalized about a week ago with Taylor walking away with the massive win. Details of what she got awarded from the court included four luxury properties valued at more than $10 million, a handful of cars worth a combined $1 million including a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter and more. She’ll also retain ownership of her businesses which include her production company, The Aunties.

Advertisement

Now however, per court documents filed on Tuesday and obtained by E! News, Taylor is accusing Shumpert of leaking sealed documents regarding their divorce and is asking for him to be held in contempt, fined $1,000 and to serve time behind bars for it. Teyana’s filing hinges largely on the fact that—in a major plot twist—their divorce was actually finalized back in July 2024, not March of 2025 as most other outlets reported.

Advertisement

The filing also argues that Shumpert deliberately waited all this time to release the details in an attempt to make her look bad just after she posted pictures with fellow actor Aaron Pierre (that’s Mufasa) at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Gold Party after the 2025 Oscars and as she’s elevating in her career. The filing also says that the news about their divorce also includes inaccurate reporting of a “settlement” and alleged that everything both parties received was awarded by the court and not as a part of an actual settlement.

Advertisement

What’s more is that Taylor’s filing also alleges that she’s been dragged through the mud on social media thanks to the reports and that Shumpert also leaked the documents as promo for his new rap song.

In a statement to Complex sent on Wednesday, lawyers for Shumpert said:

“My client, Mr. Iman Shumpert, has never whatsoever leaked any allegations or claims stated in any of the pleadings in the Taylor/Shumpert divorce case. Mr. Shumpert adamantly denies that he has provided any information to any media. Specifically, but without limitations, he denies that he leaked any information which may have served as the basis for the multiple news reports preceding the trial of this matter.”

Advertisement

In a separate statement shared by “The Breakfast Club” co-host Loren LoRosa, Taylor’s mom and manager Nikki Taylor clapped back at the reports and made it clear that both her daughter and Shumpert got what was rightfully owed to them in their divorce saying:

“It’s awful strange that the case is sealed, from a divorce that was finalized in July 1, 2024; but all of this information as to what she allegedly got is public this week? what about the other party received? Let’s be crystal clear, BOTH parties walked with the properties, vehicles and businesses that they obtained separately.”

Advertisement

Neither Taylor no Shumpert have commented publicly on the matter.