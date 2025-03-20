That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux's Luxurious Miami Mansion

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Entertainment

Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux's Luxurious Miami Mansion

The couple built a beautiful family home in the place they first found love

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Photo: L: Getty Images, R: Instagram

Since first going public with their relationship at Coachella 2022, supermodel Chanel Iman and her husband, NFL star Davon Godchaux have had a whirlwind romance. The couple, who has been married since February 2024, recently let the folks at Architectural Digest inside the stunning Miami mansion they built from the ground up. Decorated in clean, modern furniture and accessories, the space is a cozy retreat for their beautiful blended family, which includes Chanel’s daughters Cali and Cassie from her marriage to Sterling Shephard, Davon’s son, Davon Godchaux II and the newest addition – the couple’s daughter Capri Summer Godchaux.

Advertisement

Chanel says building a home in the place they met was important to them.

“Davon and I met in Florida, and to have a home together in the place we found love is very special to us,” she told Architectural Digest. “It’s a part of our love story.”

Check out their stunning space for yourself.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 14

A Dream Home

A Dream Home

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram

Chanel and Davon picked out every detail of their South Florida home, including the land they built it on.

Advertisement

“The coolest thing about finding a lot was that we got to build a house from the ground up and make it our own to fit our family’s needs,” Chanel told AD. “We customized it exactly the way we wanted to.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 14

Sophisticated Living Space

Sophisticated Living Space

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram

Although most of the home is kid-friendly, Chanel says this living space the only area in the house that kids aren’t allowed. One of the focal points of the room is the marble slate, a beautiful feature that gives the room a stately vibe. “I’m crazy about marble, it’s just so classy,” she told Architectural Digest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 14

A Chef’s Kitchen

A Chef’s Kitchen

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram

From the pristine white cabinets to the gold sink fixtures, this kitchen has so many stunning details, you almost can’t imagine anyone cooking in it. If you ask Davon, he’ll tell you that it’s all about the chairs.“My favorite part of the kitchen is the alligator-skin chairs,” he told AD. “I don’t even sit in them—I just look at them.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 14

A Nod to Chanel

A Nod to Chanel

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram

Of course, you would expect a supermodel named Chanel to have pieces from the famous French fashion house in her home. We love the subtle way she paid tribute to the brand with surfboards and throw pillows in the entryway and living space.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 14

Beautiful Accents

Beautiful Accents

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram

While most of the home is decorated in black, white and gray, there are some colorful surprised throughout, including these yellow fringed ottomans. We love the use of the floating console as a place to display decorative items without taking up too much space.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 14

Made for Movie Nights

Made for Movie Nights

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram

This lounge space is where the family loves to gather for movie nights, so it only makes sense that the focal point of the room is this plush modular sofa.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 14

A Luxurious Oasis

A Luxurious Oasis

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram

The primary suite features this luxurious bathroom with a deep soaking tub. The marble walls give it an even grander feel.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 14

A Place for Family

A Place for Family

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram

This colorful living space is made for family fun. The rich purple sofa is the star of the show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 14

The Perfect Pool

The Perfect Pool

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram

You can’t have a fabulous Miami home without a pool. Surrounded by greenery, the space gives the family plenty of privacy while they relax.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 14

A Crazy Closet

A Crazy Closet

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram

This closet is something out of a shoe lover’s fantasy, with plenty of shelving to show off Davon’s insane sneaker collection. If this is what his shoe closet looks like, we can only imagine what Chanel has going on!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 14

The Couple’s Sanctuary

The Couple’s Sanctuary

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram

Chanel calls the master bedroom the couple’s sanctuary. With a relaxing neutral color palette and plush bedding, we could stay here for days.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 14

A Gorgeous Girl’s Room

A Gorgeous Girl’s Room

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux&#39;s Luxurious Miami Mansion
Screenshot: Instagram

The couple’s daughters Cali and Cassie share this pretty pink bedroom, featuring rich, velvety bed frames and coordinating storage ottomans.

Advertisement

14 / 14