Take a Peek Inside Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux's Luxurious Miami Mansion

Since first going public with their relationship at Coachella 2022, supermodel Chanel Iman and her husband, NFL star Davon Godchaux have had a whirlwind romance. The couple, who has been married since February 2024, recently let the folks at Architectural Digest inside the stunning Miami mansion they built from the ground up. Decorated in clean, modern furniture and accessories, the space is a cozy retreat for their beautiful blended family, which includes Chanel’s daughters Cali and Cassie from her marriage to Sterling Shephard, Davon’s son, Davon Godchaux II and the newest addition – the couple’s daughter Capri Summer Godchaux.

Chanel says building a home in the place they met was important to them.

“Davon and I met in Florida, and to have a home together in the place we found love is very special to us,” she told Architectural Digest. “It’s a part of our love story.”

Check out their stunning space for yourself.