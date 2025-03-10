Bakari Sellers Interview



Fashion

Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Ice Spice, Doechii and Law Roach are among that stars spotted out and about at Parish Fashion Week.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Getty Images

Spring may be right around the corner, but in Paris it has been all about fall. Fashion lovers from across the globe have descended on the City of Light to get a first look at what everyone will be wearing this upcoming fall and winter during Paris Fashion Week. But the best looks haven’t just been on the runway. Celebrities like Doechii, Ice Spice and Tyra Banks have all been spotted out and about giving the models a run for their money.

Check out some of our favorite Black looks from Paris Fashion Week.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Rapper Ice Spice looks fabulous in fur on her way to the Coperni Womenswear Fall-Winter 2025-2026 show on March 9.

Eva Apio

Eva Apio

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Model Eva Apio attends the Marine Serre Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show

Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Doechii

Doechii

Still basking in the glow of her GRAMMY wins, Doechii stuns in a gorgeous gown with a denim corset at the Schiaparelli Fall-Winter 2025-2026 show.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Pierre Mouton (Getty Images)

Doja Cat in an off-shoulder animal print dress at the Balmain Fall-Winter 2025-2026 show on March 5.

Selah Marley

Selah Marley

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Selah Marley at the Marine Serre Fall-Winter 2025-2026 show.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Arnold Jerocki (Getty Images)

Tyra Banks looks anything but basic in black at Balenciaga.

Lacoste

Lacoste

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Thierry Chesnot (Getty Images)

Lacoste levels up casual sportswear, showing off a look from the Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection.

Naomi Ackie

Naomi Ackie

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Claudio Lavenia (Getty Images)

All eyes were on actress Naomi Ackie’s shades at the Balenciaga show.

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Vivienne Westwood mixes pattern and tailored basics.

Law Roach

Law Roach

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Arnold Jerocki (Getty Images)

Law Roach on his way to “La Rose Vivier” on March 6.

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ (Getty Images)

Known for putting a modern spin on classic English looks, Vivienne Westwood shows off her latest at her Fall-Winter 2025-2026 show on March 8.

Valentino

Valentino

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Francois Durand (Getty Images)

A gorgeous tiered gown from the Valentino Fall-Winter 2025-2026 show on March 9.

Ellie Saab

Ellie Saab

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Francois Durand (Getty Images)

This belted hooded fur was a show-stopper at the Elie Saab Fall-Winter 2025-2026 show on March 8.

Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake

Image for article titled Our Favorite Black Looks From Paris Fashion Week
Photo: Francois Durand (Getty Images)

We love this black and white look from the Issey Miyake Fall-Winter 2025-2026 show on March 7.

