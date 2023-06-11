UNCENSORED: Miley Cyrus Reacts to Nicki Minaj Calling Her Out at the 2015 VMAs | MTV News

Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj’s beef started in 2012 with Miley dressing up as Nicki for Halloween, but Nicki was all but flattered. The two continued to poke and throw mean comments at each other on social media for the next few years until 2015. In 2015, Nicki was upset about which music videos were getting nominated for music video of the year over her “Anaconda” video. Miley called her “jealous” in an interview only days before the VMA’s. When Nicki won the award for best hip-hop video she said the famous line, “Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press; Miley, what’s good?”