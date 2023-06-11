Rapper Chika is currently beefing with T.I. and Tiny’s family, and we’re all shook at the words exchanged between the parties! Like feuds among us regular folk, celeb beefs can get ugly. The only difference is— celeb fights can go public and sometimes go viral. These public beefs, though can serve as a mirror to us on what not to do. There’s that chinese saying, never fight with a fool in public because noone knows who the fool is. In other words, noone looks good when you are publicly fighting, even if you are a celeb. Don’t believe us? Keep reading.
Chika vs. Zonnique
In June 2023, rapper Chika tweeted that a child woke her up on a plane from crying, the issue was that she used derogatory language to describe the child’s caretaker. Little did she know she was talking about T.I. and Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique’s child. The rapper continues to refuse to apologize for the language used, resulting in a back and forth between the parties, with Tiny jumping in to comment.
Chris Rock vs.Will Smith
We all remember where we were when we saw or heard about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in 2022! Chris Rock decided to make a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair, which is due to alopecia, and Will Smith wasn’t having it. Will’s actions led to his banning from the Academy Awards for ten years. While Chris Rock went on to monetize the incident, getting a Netflix deal to address the slap a year later, he too has gotten dragged for his years of disrespecting Black women. .
JLo vs. Mariah Carey
Ever been curious about which artist Mariah Carey talks about when she says “I don’t know her?” Well, it might be JLo, whom she has had rumored beef with for decades. There are several theories about how the beef started from Mariah allegedly threatening to beat her up or that JLo allegedly stole one of her songs, but regardless, Mariah gets a kick out of letting people know that JLo is nobody to her!
50 Cent vs. Wendy Williams
50 Cent and Wendy Williams have been beefing for years! From name calling to trolling each other in interviews, the two just never seem to be cordial. In 2017, Williams questioned his parenting and then in 2018, questioned his sexuality on The Wendy Williams Show. Oh, 50 Cent didn’t let his shade slide by and hasn’t rested with the insults against her ever since.
Nicki Minaj vs. Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj’s beef started in 2012 with Miley dressing up as Nicki for Halloween, but Nicki was all but flattered. The two continued to poke and throw mean comments at each other on social media for the next few years until 2015. In 2015, Nicki was upset about which music videos were getting nominated for music video of the year over her “Anaconda” video. Miley called her “jealous” in an interview only days before the VMA’s. When Nicki won the award for best hip-hop video she said the famous line, “Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press; Miley, what’s good?”
Vin Diesel vs. The Rock
Vin Diesel and The Rock’s beef started in 2016 during filming of the eighth Fast and Furious movi. Diesel was allegedly upset that The Rock was holding up production by constantly being late, while The Rock felt like Diesel had a terrible attitude on set. The two continue to go back and forth between loving each other and having petty Instagram captions about each other after each film is released.
Tyra Banks vs. Naomi Campbell
In what seems like an usually one-sided beef, Tyra Banks claims that Naomi Campbell did not make her feel welcome in the modeling world and is “intimidated” by her. Campbell on the other hand has been mostly unbothered by Tyra’s claims, but did appear on her talk show in 2005 to clear the air. However, Campbell resposted and quickly deleted a story in 2020 on her Instagram about Tyra being “the Real Mean Girl.” Many people agree.
Kanye vs. Everybody
This paragraph would go on for pages and pages if we went through every conflict Kanye West has had with another celebrity. From Jay-Z and Drake to Pete Davidson, and the whole Kardashian family, and more. Kanye West has consistently been a pain in the ass to many people over the years.
Aretha Franklin vs. Dionne Warwick
Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick’s beef started in the 1960s when Franklin wanted to let Warwick be clear who the “queen of soul” really was. In order to do that, she covered Warwick’s “I Say a Little Prayer” and allegedly had Warwick’s own aunt as one of her background singers. How petty! Franklin sent a fax to the Associated Press five years after Whitney Houston’s funeral to say that Warwick said something libelous about her. Warwick said that Aretha (who missed the funeral) was Houston’s godmother. Franklin denied it saying that she didnt have time to be anybody’s godmother.
Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj
Rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s rocky relationship started in 2017 when Nicki liked an allegedly photoshopped post that made fun of Cardi B’s rapping. In 2017, Cardi said on an Instagram live that she was sad that her idols were becoming her rivals, not clearly saying Nicki was one of those people. In 2018, Cardi said in an interview that she believed the beef was mostly created by the internet. Nicki on the other hand said that her feelings were hurt by Cardi because Cardi didn’t acknowledge her verse on the song “MotorSport.” Later that year Cardi B threw a shoe at Nicki for allegedly talking down on her child at a New York Fashion Week event. Come on sistahs!
Whoopi Goldberg vs. Roseanne Barr
Roseanne Barr was dragged by Whoopi Goldberg for retweeting a photoshopped picture of her at a Women’s March. The picture had Goldberg smiling in a tshirt with a bloody Donald Trump. Goldberg cleared her name by showing the original picture which is of her smiling in a t-shirt that reads, “And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Well buckle up, buttercup.”
Brandy vs. Monica
“The Boy Is Mine” duo Monica and Brandy were rumored to be at odds as teenagers, but refuse to reveal the root cause of their issues. It seems that fans will always be dying to figure out why the two can’t seem to get along.
Chris Brown vs. Everybody
Y’all already know why Chris Brown had to make this list. Brown has proven time and time again that his temper always gets the best of him. From constantly calling people out on his social media to refusing to keep his hand to himself, Brown has been a menace to the music industry.
Nicki Minaj vs. Mariah Carey
Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey’s feud on American Idol was obnoxious. The two divas never got along on camera, and they weren’t afraid to show it. Allegedly, Nicki was so upset with Carey one day that she threatened to shoot her. Carey was insistant on ignoring Minaj or making faces when the rapper talked. The two were a hot mess. Again, come on sistahs.