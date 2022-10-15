Kanye West’s life has been one hell of a ride— or some might say a train wreck for himself, his fans, haters and everyone in between. And yet, we all must admit this one thing: the man is a talented musician, rapper and producer who has made some of the best and most memorable hip-hop music...ever.



But somehow along the way, Ye has made some of the most controversial and questionable decisions a public figure could ever make. Some people love him, and many people hate him, but one thing remains: almost everyone continues to pay attention.

So, l et’s dive in. Here is the evolution of Kanye West.