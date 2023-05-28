Black celebs have been killing the fashion game all month long at the Met Gala, movie premieres, Cannes Film Festival, and more! Here are the best fits we’ve seen this May! Who’s wearing your favorite fit?
May 1- Halle Bailey
Our girl Halle Bailey wore this stunning Gucci dress and her locs styled by Tanisha Meeks in this fabulous red bob to the Met Gala. This whole look deserves a round of applause!
May 1- Doja Cat
Doja Cat is always ready to be the talk of the town! This Oscar de la Renta outfit created to look like Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, was fantastic!
May 1- Diddy and Caresha
Are they or aren’t they a couple? We may never know, but we do know that Diddy and Yung Miami showed up and showed out in these black outfits at the Met Gala. Diddy’s fit is a Sean John-brand ensemble.
May 1- Cardi B
You already know Cardi B is going to come through with the looks! On the way to the Met Gala, stylist Kollin Karter put Cardi in this pink, Swarovski-embellished Miss Sohee dress inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Couture creations!
May 1- Pusha T
Okay, push through, Pusha T! The rapper killed this Thom Browne look at the Met Gala!
May 1- Michael Coel
Actress Michaela Coel was by far one of the best dressed at the Met Gala wearing custom Schiaparelli decorated with thousands of crystals!
May 1- Anok Yai
Supermodel Anok Yai was striking in custom Prabal Gurung, Mindi Mond NY jewelry, and Jimmy Choo heels. Love, love, love!
May 1- Jeremy Pope
Actor Jeremy Pope shocked his fans wearing this custom Balmain outfit that included a 30-foot cape of Karl Lagerfeld’s face! Now this is art!
May 1 - Usher
Usher attended the Met Gala afterparties dressed in Bianca Saunders with this iridescent shirt, chunky jewelry, and gray wide-legged pants! Looks like he took his wine to go!
May 1- Rihanna
Rihanna showed up fashionably late to the Met Gala, but her look did not disappoint! She wore this dramatic Valentino gown, inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel creations!
May 2- Tems
The day after slaying the 2023 Met Gala, Tems stepped out in New York City in this relaxed look.
May 3- Arsema Thomas
Netflix’s Queen Charlotte slayed this green two-piece outfit and fun hair in New York! Love it!
May 5- Golda Rosheuvel
Golda Rosheuvel, aka Netflix’s Queen Charlotte, stepped out on her press tour in this amazing Mara Hoffman dress and Kalda heels styled by Georgia Medley. The hair is done by Dionne Smith.
May 5- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna is the queen of pregnancy outfits! She and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were out on the town in New York. Only Rihanna could pull off this look!
May 8- Halle Bailey
Our Ariel was styled by Nichole Goodman in this iridescent Valdrin Sahiti gown, fitted to perfection, and gorgeous red, flowing locs for The Little Mermaid premiere in Los Angeles.
May 11- Lil Nas X
Remember when Jack Harlow wore a Lil Nas X fan t-shirt to the BET Awards? Well, Lil Nas X returned the favor by wearing a Jack Harlow t-shirt to the White Men Can’t Jump remake.
May 11- Danielle Pinnock
Danielle Pinnock wore this beautiful floral print dress for her press tour in New York City! What a fun print for the sunny weather!
May 13- Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo pulled up to the GLAAD Awards in this outfit by Moschino and Bulgari jewelry.
May 13- Karine Jean-Pierre
This yellow gown popped on White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s skin at the GLAAD Awards!
May 15- Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey was styled in custom Miss Sohee for the London premiere of The Little Mermaid! Her stylist has been killing these looks!
May 16- Zendaya
Zendaya was looking fierce in this Custom Richard Quinn silk velvet gown, styled by Law Roach. She was attending the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event in Venice, Italy. Wow, wow, wow!
May 16- Coco Jones
Coco Jones wore this gold gown by Valdrin Sahiti to the Cannes Film Festival!
May 16- Chika Ike
This green dress is breathtaking! Nigerian actress wore this custom-made Kud Collections gown styled by Jeremiah Ogbodo.
May 17- Alton Mason
Model and actor Alton Mason was out and about in Cannes, France in this all-black outfit with chunky jewelry.
May 17- Viola Davis
Viola Davis was one of the best dressed at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in this stunning white Valentino gown and a flourishing afro!
May 17- Ophely Mezino
Ophely Mezino was a dream in this blue Christophe Guillarme on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
May 18- Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King wore this silver Gaurav Gupta Couture gown and Piaget jewelry on the Cannes Festival red carpet.
May 21- Flora Coquerel
French model Flora Coquerel was glowing in this gold, hooded gown by Maison Geyanna Youness.
May 21- Alton Mason
Alton Mason showed off his abs in Balenciaga for the Kering Women In Motion Awards at the Kering and Cannes Film Festival Official Dinner.
May 22- Cindy Bruna
Ahhh damn. French model Cindy Bruna shut down this red carpet in this killer Vivienne Westwood outfit. This amazing hat is by Ruslan Baginskiy, Aquazzura heels, and jewelry by Chopard.
May 23- Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey was glistening and serving body in this black and moss green DUNDAS gown from their A24 collection. She is also wearing Messika jewelry.