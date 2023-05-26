Halle - Part of Your World (From “The Little Mermaid”/Visualizer Video)

Maybe it’s because I was actually allowing myself to escape the realities of adulthood and enjoy the wonders of nostalgia and escapism—if only for a little while. Or maybe it was because watching a Black Ariel swimming around underwater somehow felt like I was seeing and reconnecting with little me, as she twirled around again somewhere on the inside of me and it tugged at my heartstrings. Whatever it was, the feeling was enough to make me want to experience the—dare I say it—magic of the movie over and over again.

That said, there were a few moments that didn’t quite stick the landing—Awkwafina’s Scuttle the seagull being chief among them. There’s a particular scene where the bird is talking underwater for a long period of time and while yes, I get it—it’s all make-believe and I should just roll with it—I can’t lie and say that the incredulity of that happening wasn’t immediately noticed. The same can be said for the umm...music scene between Scuttle and Digg’s Sebastian, which I won’t sour for you here lest you find yourself a fan. But let’s just say: I could’ve done without it.

In what may end up being a hot take here, McCarthy’s rendition of Ursula was also not my favorite. As a true Little Mermaid fan, there’s no denying the dramatic, fabulous, sexy and vivacious nature of the original power-hungry sea witch (the way she emphasized “the power of body language” has been living rent-free in my head for years). And despite McCarthy’s best efforts—and I do mean best—I just didn’t see enough of that in this new film, which was a major miss for me.

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in The Little Mermaid.
Photo: Walt Disney Studios

Perhaps my biggest gripe of all was the exclusion of the “Les Poisson” song and scene with Sebastian. It, too, is another small part that’s been taking up inventory in my head and garnered literal laughs out loud so not seeing it in this new film was a real letdown.

Despite my few grievances, however, the film overall was a winner. There are some new additions and dialogue that make it glaringly obvious the film is trying to keep up with the times but for the most part, it keeps true to the essence of the original film. And for that, it deserves its due.

I don’t mean to sound all hyperbolic but this is definitely a must-sea (ha!) film and Disney’s best live-action remake to date and will remain as such until the remake for The Princess and the Frog happens at which point—I’ll likely change my stance. So if you fancy yourself a fan of the original, this freshwater take on an old classic is worth taking a dive into.