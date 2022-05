Everybody knows 50 Cent right? When he first burst on the scene in 2003 with his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, 50 rose to become one of the most popular artists in the world. His charisma, personality, and straight-up pettiness have entertained his fans for years.

Since he put out his last album in 2014, he’s transitioned into becoming a successful businessman, music executive and TV producer.

Here is the evolution of 50 Cent.