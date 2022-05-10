Nearly two months from the day Power producer and rapper 50 Cent promised to put comedian and Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique back on, it appears he’s actually made good on it!

According to HipHopDX, news that she would be joining the cast of BMF was made known Monday night thanks to a video of Mo’Nique in costume, posted to Instagram by 50 himself.

“My name is Goldie, you know who the fuck I am,” she says with a wink before the camera pans away. 50 added in the caption, “Guess who I got in BMF this season GOLDIE! I don’t miss, THE UNDER DOG’s BACK ON TOP.@therealmoworldwide.”

While not much is known about her role, the popular STARZ series centers around “two brothers who ‘rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.” The series follows the charismatic leader Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and the business savvy of Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. It sheds light on their partnership and how it went beyond the drug trade and bled into the world of hip-hop to make them icons. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This series is rooted in ‘love, family and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.’

As previously reported by The Root, back in March, 50 urged Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to apologize to the Precious actor for the alleged role they played in the apparent blackballing she experienced in her career following her win at the Oscars in 2010. As Complex noted, following his plea on that day, 50 later shared he’d spoken with Tyler who revealed that he “never told anyone” not to hire Mo’nique and that he was excited that 50 was getting the chance to work with her. As for Oprah, Tyler allegedly told 50 that while he wouldn’t speak for her, he was “sure” that she was “fine with Mo’Nique” and that the OWN network creator “has even brought her up for things Mo’Nique has no idea about.”