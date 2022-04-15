Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of one of rapper Youngboy NBA’s children, per People. According to TMZ, Iyanna also has a child with him and is reportedly engaged to the “Outside Today” rapper.



Advertisement

People reports the court documents show that Iyanna admitted to “‘unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly’ causing ‘bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs’ by cutting her ‘with a knife.’” Mayweather could receive up to six years probation and has a court hearing on June 16.

The case stems from an alleged April 2020 fight between Mayweather and Jacobs at Youngboy NBA’s house. According to TMZ, the rapper and Jacobs were at his home when Iyanna showed up, identified herself as Youngboy’s fiance and told Jacobs to leave. The argument then escalated into a physical altercation, with Mayweather stabbing Jacobs twice. Iyanna was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to Houston’s Harris County Jail.

Wow, that’s a lot of messy information. Before we continue with the rest of the legal talk and consequences, can I ask why these stories always revolve around men who are not willing to risk it all for women who are now going to lose everything because of them? It’s infuriating.

Mayweather’s lawyer Kent Schaffer said in a statement: “We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State. The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of six years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior.”

“Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her,” he added. “This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify; probably due to their own legal problems.”