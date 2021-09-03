After boldly declaring “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price!” in the immediate aftermath of the instant classic showdown slaughter between t he LOX and t he Diplomats, Fat Joe will be stepping into the Verzuz arena himself against long-time friend Ja Rule.

The announcement came on Thursday, as residents of the Big Apple and other regions along the East Coast continue to endure deadly flooding brought on by Ida.

“The price just went ⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️,” the Bronx legend boasted on his Instagram page.



As for his opponent’s participation, many would assume that it would be much more likely that Ja Rule would break the internet by facing off against his arch nemesis 50 Cent—but clearly, that ain’t happening. Although that’s not for a lack of trying on the “Holla Holla” rapper’s part.

“Listen, man,” he told HipHopDX in December. “Everybody don’t want the smoke. Everybody don’t want this smoke. I got heat. Let me tell you something. When I do my shows, I can rock. I’m telling you, it’s like an hour of straight hit records. No filler. All crab meat, nigga. This ain’t the joints with the—you know what I’m saying? All meat in that motherfucking crab cake, nigga. It’s all meat, nigga.”

He then explained that at this stage of his career, he’d much rather do a Verzuz battle that celebrates his longevity and brings positive energy to the people.

“Listen, man, I love Verzuz,” he continued. “I love what it is, I love to see artists getting in there and doing the shit, but if I did one, if I did do a Verzuz, I would want my Verzuz to be fun. That’s what Verzuz is supposed to be about—the celebration of music and the art, and the artistry. So, I would want my Verzuz to be fun and filled with love in the room and shit. That sort of thing. I’m too old to be in Verzuz beef, and to be in with my team of niggas, all my team of niggas, we’re like, ‘Come on, man’. I’m 44, dog. Just get a boxing ring and we get in there, and we do that. All this other funny nutty shit, we ain’t doing that, man.”

Considering everything NYC is dealing with right now, this celebration of two rap titans could be the perfect pick me up for the tri-state area.

Fat Joe and Ja Rule will go to war on Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. E T. For tickets and information on where it will go down, make sure you follow Verzuz’s official Instagram page.