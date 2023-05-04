May the 4th Be With You: The Best Black Star Wars Characters

As much as I love Star Wars, I have always been aware of the glaring lack of Black characters in the universe. For a very long time, Billy Dee Williams’s Lando Calrissian was the only one. Yes, James Earl Jones is the voice of Darth Vader, but it was made very clear in Return of the Jedi, that Anakin Skywalker was white. However, new live-action stories in the prequel trilogy, anthology films and Disney+ series have provided producers an opportunity to make the franchise much more diverse. To celebrate Star Wars Day, these are our favorite Black characters in the Star Wars universe. May the fourth be with you.

