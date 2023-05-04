May the 4th Be With You: The Best Black Star Wars Characters

As much as I love Star Wars, I have always been aware of the glaring lack of Black characters in the universe. For a very long time, Billy Dee Williams’s Lando Calrissian was the only one. Yes, James Earl Jones is the voice of Darth Vader, but it was made very clear in Return of the Jedi, that Anakin Skywalker was white. However, new live-action stories in the prequel trilogy, anthology films and Disney+ series have provided producers an opportunity to make the franchise much more diverse. To celebrate Star Wars Day, these are our favorite Black characters in the Star Wars universe. May the fourth be with you.
Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams)
From the moment he stepped on-screen, Lando had a confidence that couldn’t be matched. He became a hero, but never lost his scoundrel roots.
Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover)
The young Lando that Donald Glover plays in Solo has the swagger and style the character is known for. But, he also has a more comedically clever tone to him than Billy Dee. There’s always talk of Glover possibly returning to the character, but I don’t know that I need to see more of him. I like the mystery of Lando’s past.
Finn
Just like when we met Han Solo for the first time, the moment we met Finn we knew he was someone we wanted to be friends with and that we would root for him no matter what. I’m still holding out hope that his story will get the showcase John Boyega deserves.
Mace Windu
We never got enough Mace Windu. But what we did get to see was a powerful Jedi Master who saw the evil coming and probably would have stopped it if it weren’t for Anakin’s betrayal.
Saw Gerrera
When we meet him in Rogue One, Saw Gerrera seems to be one of the few Rebel leaders who understand that fighting the Empire means fighting dirty. While others prefer to fight from the shadows, Saw goes right at the Empire and refuses to apologize for it.
Maz Kanata
Lupita Nyong’o instantly makes Maz the most interesting character in every scene she’s in. She’s one of the best characters to come out of the sequel trilogy. She’s clearly had a fascinating life and I’m going to need Disney+ to give me an animated series where I get to learn about all her adventures.
Reva/Third Sister
Reva’s emotional arc was one of the most devastating aspects of Obi-Wan Kenobi. There’s no defense for her methods, but there’s also no way to truly understand the level of trauma Anakin/Darth Vader inflicted on her. I really hope she returns so we can see more of her redemption story.
The Duchess of Plazir-15
Yes, we only got a few minutes with Lizzo’s Duchess of Plazir-15, but like Grogu, we instantly fell in love with her character and hope she makes a return appearance on The Mandalorian.
Moff Gideon
Giancarlo Esposito never disappoints. He’s one of the best villains in the entire franchise and I refuse to believe any scenario that tries to tell me he won’t be back in some form. No one is ever really gone from Star Wars.
Koska Reeves
I wish there was a world where we could hear every single Mandalorian’s story of life after Mandalore fell. Something tells me Koska Reeves became a warrior out of necessity. What was her real path before the purge?
Jannah
Obviously, Jannah and her friends have a story to tell and hope Lucasfilm decides we need to know about all the children the First Order stole from their homes. I also need to know if they started a new force-sensitive community with Finn as their leader.
Kelleran Beq
His scene on The Mandalorian may have been short, but it was impactful. Though he was more of a teacher than a warrior, Kelleran Beq didn’t hesitate to pick up those two lightsabers and handle his business like a legendary Jedi Master. The last time we saw him he was still alive, so I’m firmly believing that he’s out in the galaxy fighting evil.
Ahsoka Tano
Rosario Dawson brings a world-weary, more grounded Ahsoka to the live-action universe. With experience of battle behind her, this Ahsoka is still hopeful and optimistic, but she’s also more realistic about the gray areas of the universe.