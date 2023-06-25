The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time

Entertainment

The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time

From Eve's denim capris in 2001 to Lil Nas X's tuxedo dress in 2021, these fits are killer!

By
Amira Castilla
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Contributor (Getty Images), Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images), Ron Galella / Contributor (Getty Images)

The 2023 BET Awards are here and we can’t wait to see the looks! But first, let’s take a journey down memory lane and reminiscence on some of the best fashion moments from the BET Awards red carpet since the first show in 2001! Who’s your favorite?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 27

Destiny’s Child- 2001

Destiny’s Child- 2001

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Contributor (Getty Images)

In 2001, Destiny’s Child (Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams) arrived on the BET Awards red carpet in matching, sheer dresses! Which color is your favorite?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 27

Morris Chestnut- 2019

Morris Chestnut- 2019

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Liliane Lathan / Stringer (Getty Images)

Come through Morris Chestnut! In 2019 the heartthrob wore this burgundy suit to the 2019 Awards!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 27

Toni Braxton- 2005

Toni Braxton- 2005

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Enos Solomon / Contributor (Getty Images)

Okay, body! Toni Braxton killed it in 2005 with this cream dress and strappy, snake-skin heels!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 27

Patti LaBelle- 2007

Patti LaBelle- 2007

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Jason Merritt / Staff (Getty Images)

The Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle looked like a true fairy godmother in this dramatic gold gown with floral embellishments!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 27

Victoria Monét- 2022

Victoria Monét- 2022

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

Victoria Monét looked stunning in this brown, fittednsequin gown with roses on the top for the 2022 Awards.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 27

Michael Jackson and James Brown- 2003

Michael Jackson and James Brown- 2003

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: L. Cohen / Contributor (Getty Images)

Two icons with silk presses? We love to see it! Michael Jackson wore his signature bedazzled belt and pants with a classic white shirt! James Brown wore a gold-lined suit jacket!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 27

Lil’ Kim- 2003

Lil’ Kim- 2003

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

The pool party is at Lil’ Kim’s house after the BET Awards, y’all! Lil’ Kim was easy and breezy in this swimsuit and cover-up for the 2003 BET Awards.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 27

Lil Nas X- 2021

Lil Nas X- 2021

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Penske Media / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lil Nas X will always give us the drama! He wore this white and blue tuxedo dress to the 2021 Awards!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 27

Rihanna- 2007

Rihanna- 2007

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Jason Merritt / Staff (Getty Images)

Rihanna looked like an angel in this strapless bodycon dress for the 2007 Awards!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 27

Usher- 2001

Usher- 2001

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Ron Galella / Contributor (Getty Images)

If this doesn’t scream the early 2000s, then I don’t know what does! Usher wore this fit to the very first BET Awards in 2001.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 27

Quincy Brown- 2022

Quincy Brown- 2022

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

We love when a man wears bold colors! Quincy Brown wore this amazing purple set with white shoes to the 2022 BET Awards!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 27

Eve- 2001

Eve- 2001

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Contributor (Getty Images)

I know, I know. This fit might not be everyone’s cup of tea now, but this capri/boot combo was killer in the 2000s! Love it on Eve!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 27

Cardi B- 2017

Cardi B- 2017

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Jason LaVeris / Contributor (Getty Images)

Cardi B was making her mark in the rap game in 2017 and killed it in this summery suit! Now that’s how you make a statement!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 27

Janelle Monáe- 2022

Janelle Monáe- 2022

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

This whole look is flat out fabulous for the 2022 Awards, but what else do you expect from the one of the most stylish celebs in Hollywood—Janelle Monáe?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 27

Jagged Edge- 2001

Jagged Edge- 2001

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Contributor (Getty Images)

Oh how we miss a coordinating boy group moment! Jagged Edge hit us with the all blue for the first BET Awards!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 27

Janet Jackson- 2002

Janet Jackson- 2002

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: L. Cohen / Contributor (Getty Images)

Janet Jackson’s abs were the most important part of this outfit! But this black maxi skirt, waist chain, and white crop top combo is in style today!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 27

Queen Latifah- 2021

Queen Latifah- 2021

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor (Getty Images)

Queen Latifah was ready for business in this unconventional version of a skirt suit for the 2021 BET Awards! Love, love, love!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 27

Jesse Williams- 2016

Jesse Williams- 2016

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Jason LaVeris / Contributor (Getty Images)

It doesn’t take much for Jesse Williams to look good, but this all-black suit made him look even finer than he already is!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 27

Lil’ Bow Wow (Shad Moss)- 2001

Lil’ Bow Wow (Shad Moss)- 2001

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lil’ Bow Wow showed up to the 2001 BET Awards in a fresh silk press and all-red matching set.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 27

Sevyn Streeter- 2021

Sevyn Streeter- 2021

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor (Getty Images)

This photo just told us to hit the gym! Sevyn Streeter looked stunning in this sheer skirt set and matching head piece!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 27

LisaRaye McCoy- 2001

LisaRaye McCoy- 2001

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

In 2001, this look on LisaRaye McCoy was major! This white jumpsuit with strappy heels and chains was a killer look for the BET Awards.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 27

Carmelo Anthony- 2004

Carmelo Anthony- 2004

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Jean-Paul Aussenard / Contributor (Getty Images)

In 2004, NBA star Carmelo Anthony walked the red carpet in this Ray Charles shirt, a blinged out watch, chunky beads on his braids, and a flatcap!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 27

Ryan Destiny- 2017

Ryan Destiny- 2017

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)

Ryan Destiny graced the red carpet in 2017 in this corset-like, long red and black top with jeans and silver heels! It’s unique and a risk, which gets her points in out book!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 27

Taraji P. Henson- 2002

Taraji P. Henson- 2002

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

A butterfly top, suede lace-up pants, and giant pink shades? Yep, it’s the early 2000s, ya’ll! Taraji P. Henson looked youthful and fun for the 2002 Awards!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 27

Da Brat- 2003

Da Brat- 2003

Image for article titled The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

This may not be everyone’s vote for best dressed, but having fun on the red carpet is what we like to see! Da Brat rolled up to the 2003 BET Awards in this Spongebob themed fit with a matching lunchbox and colorful hair ties!

Advertisement

27 / 27