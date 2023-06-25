The Best BET Awards Looks Of All Time

The 2023 BET Awards are here and we can’t wait to see the looks! But first, let’s take a journey down memory lane and reminiscence on some of the best fashion moments from the BET Awards red carpet since the first show in 2001! Who’s your favorite?
Destiny’s Child- 2001
In 2001, Destiny’s Child (Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams) arrived on the BET Awards red carpet in matching, sheer dresses! Which color is your favorite?
Morris Chestnut- 2019
Come through Morris Chestnut! In 2019 the heartthrob wore this burgundy suit to the 2019 Awards!
Toni Braxton- 2005
Okay, body! Toni Braxton killed it in 2005 with this cream dress and strappy, snake-skin heels!
Patti LaBelle- 2007
The Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle looked like a true fairy godmother in this dramatic gold gown with floral embellishments!
Victoria Monét- 2022
Victoria Monét looked stunning in this brown, fittednsequin gown with roses on the top for the 2022 Awards.
Michael Jackson and James Brown- 2003
Two icons with silk presses? We love to see it! Michael Jackson wore his signature bedazzled belt and pants with a classic white shirt! James Brown wore a gold-lined suit jacket!
Lil’ Kim- 2003
The pool party is at Lil’ Kim’s house after the BET Awards, y’all! Lil’ Kim was easy and breezy in this swimsuit and cover-up for the 2003 BET Awards.
Lil Nas X- 2021
Lil Nas X will always give us the drama! He wore this white and blue tuxedo dress to the 2021 Awards!
Rihanna- 2007
Rihanna looked like an angel in this strapless bodycon dress for the 2007 Awards!
Usher- 2001
If this doesn’t scream the early 2000s, then I don’t know what does! Usher wore this fit to the very first BET Awards in 2001.
Quincy Brown- 2022
We love when a man wears bold colors! Quincy Brown wore this amazing purple set with white shoes to the 2022 BET Awards!
Eve- 2001
I know, I know. This fit might not be everyone’s cup of tea now, but this capri/boot combo was killer in the 2000s! Love it on Eve!
Cardi B- 2017
Cardi B was making her mark in the rap game in 2017 and killed it in this summery suit! Now that’s how you make a statement!
Janelle Monáe- 2022
This whole look is flat out fabulous for the 2022 Awards, but what else do you expect from the one of the most stylish celebs in Hollywood—Janelle Monáe?
Jagged Edge- 2001
Oh how we miss a coordinating boy group moment! Jagged Edge hit us with the all blue for the first BET Awards!
Janet Jackson- 2002
Janet Jackson’s abs were the most important part of this outfit! But this black maxi skirt, waist chain, and white crop top combo is in style today!
Queen Latifah- 2021
Queen Latifah was ready for business in this unconventional version of a skirt suit for the 2021 BET Awards! Love, love, love!
Jesse Williams- 2016
It doesn’t take much for Jesse Williams to look good, but this all-black suit made him look even finer than he already is!
Lil’ Bow Wow (Shad Moss)- 2001
Lil’ Bow Wow showed up to the 2001 BET Awards in a fresh silk press and all-red matching set.
Sevyn Streeter- 2021
This photo just told us to hit the gym! Sevyn Streeter looked stunning in this sheer skirt set and matching head piece!
LisaRaye McCoy- 2001
In 2001, this look on LisaRaye McCoy was major! This white jumpsuit with strappy heels and chains was a killer look for the BET Awards.
Carmelo Anthony- 2004
In 2004, NBA star Carmelo Anthony walked the red carpet in this Ray Charles shirt, a blinged out watch, chunky beads on his braids, and a flatcap!
Ryan Destiny- 2017
Ryan Destiny graced the red carpet in 2017 in this corset-like, long red and black top with jeans and silver heels! It’s unique and a risk, which gets her points in out book!
Taraji P. Henson- 2002
A butterfly top, suede lace-up pants, and giant pink shades? Yep, it’s the early 2000s, ya’ll! Taraji P. Henson looked youthful and fun for the 2002 Awards!
Da Brat- 2003
This may not be everyone’s vote for best dressed, but having fun on the red carpet is what we like to see! Da Brat rolled up to the 2003 BET Awards in this Spongebob themed fit with a matching lunchbox and colorful hair ties!