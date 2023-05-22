Salt-N-Pepa is comprised of three women: Cheryl James (Salt), Sandra Denton (Pepa), Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella). Cheryl and Sandra met while in community college and started rapping together by doing an answer record to Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick. Their debut album Hot, Cool & Vicious was released in 1986. Deidra was added to the group the following year. Their fourth album, Very Necessary, was released in 1993, launching them into the spotlight, becoming Grammy-winning artists after the release. The group broke up and got together a few times over the years. They were all together again in 2022 when they were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.