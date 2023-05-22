Music just isn’t the same without girl groups! Ever since the end of Bravo’s SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, we can’t help but look back at the other 90s groups that we loved. Fortunately, many of the 90s groups are still together today or have at least recorded music not long ago! Through the ups and downs, these groups found a way to come back together. Who was your favorite 90s girl group?
Xscape
The members of the Atlanta-based group, Xscape, are Kandi Burruss, Tamika “Tiny” Cottle-Harris, and sisters LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott. The group formed in 1991 and is known for its hit songs “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding.”Although the group was chart-topping artists, the group members were feuding from the beginning, leading to several hiatuses and breakups. Most recently the group starred in Bravo’s SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, where their internal issues were exposed as they prepared a comeback concert. LaTocha is currently no longer a part of the group, but the trio continues to perform together today.
TLC
TLC is one of the most loved girl groups of the 90s. Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes formed the group in Atlanta, Georgia in 1990. The “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls” singers became one of the best-selling girl groups in history, but also struggled monetarily, filing for bankruptcy in 1995. The group was ultimately devastated after the tragic death of Left Eye in 2002 due to a car accident. Chilli and T-Boz continued to perform together since the death and even recorded new music, such as their album Way Back in 2017. The duo went on tour in 2021 and performed at the iconic Glastonbury Festival in 2022.
Allure
The original lineup of 90s New York group, Allure, was: Alia Davis, Lalisha Sanders, Akissa Mendez and Linnie Belcher. Belcher left the group in 2001. Allure’s most popular song was “All Cried Out” featuring 112. The group has never officially disbanded.
Destiny’s Child
Destiny’s Child, which evolved from the name Girl’s Tyme in 1990, changed around members over the years but ultimately ended up with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Destiny’s Child charted for the first time in 1997 and the following year released their self-titled album. Some of the group’s most popular songs are “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Say My Name,” “Bootylicious,” “Survivor,” and “Independent Women.” Destiny’s Child disbanded in 2006 with the intention of performing again. They have since kept that promise joining each other on stages with the most notable being the Super Bowl, in Michelle’s single “When Jesus Say Yes,” and Beyoncé’s Homecoming at Coachella.
Jade
Jade was formed in 1991 with Tonya Kelly, Di Reed, and Joi Marshall. Their hit single “I Wanna Love You” appeared on the Class Act soundtrack in 1992, and stayed on the Billboard R&B chart for 18 weeks. Di Reed no longer performs with the group and claims to not know why she hasn’t been asked back to perform. Her spot has been filled with The Voice’s Myracle Holloway, joining the two original members for the 90’s Kickback Concert in 2021 with Brownstone, Next, H-Town, and more.
702
702 consisted of the trio Kameelah Williams, and sisters Irish and LeMisha Grinstead. The group debuted in 1995 on Subway’s “This Lil’ Game We Play.” 702 disbanded after their third studio album, Star, which was released in 2003. In 2021, Irish and LeMisha performed together again in BET Presents: The Encore.
Salt-N-Pepa
Salt-N-Pepa is comprised of three women: Cheryl James (Salt), Sandra Denton (Pepa), Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella). Cheryl and Sandra met while in community college and started rapping together by doing an answer record to Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick. Their debut album Hot, Cool & Vicious was released in 1986. Deidra was added to the group the following year. Their fourth album, Very Necessary, was released in 1993, launching them into the spotlight, becoming Grammy-winning artists after the release. The group broke up and got together a few times over the years. They were all together again in 2022 when they were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
3LW
Y’all remember 3LW? 3LW was formed in 1999 and comprised Kiely Williams, Naturi Naughton, and Adrienne Bailon. The trio released three albums together: 3LW, A Girl Can Mack, and Naughty or Nice. Bailon and Williams were cast in The Cheetah Girl movies and music group, which ultimately broke up 3LW. Unfortunately, the group members did not get along (mostly due to Kiely), making it difficult to form a reunion. However, 3LW appeared on Nickelodeon’s All That, so there’s some hope for the future.
Blaque
Shamari Fears, Natina Reed, and Brandi Williams made up the group, Blaque. The group’s most popular songs were “Bring It All to Me,” “I’m Good,” and “808.”The trio continued performing and releasing music until 2012 after Natina Reed died tragically in Atlanta, Georgia after being struck by a car. Blaque broke up after the tragedy, but released their long-awaited third album, Torch, in 2019.
En Vogue
En Vogue recorded their first single, “Hold On” in 1989 with the four original members: Dawn Robinson, Maxine Jones, Cindy Herron, and Terry Ellis. They later released the hits “Free You Mind” and “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It).” The group was widely successful in the music charts as well as in award shows, getting nominated for American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Soul Train Music Awards. The members left and rejoined throughout the years, and started to face legal troubles as members wanted different management and control over who could keep the En Vogue name for promotion. In 2022, select members of En Vogue appeared on The Masked Singer.
Brownstone
Brownstone is best known for its Grammy-nominated song “If You Love Me.” The group was originally comprised of members: Nichole “Nicci” Gilbert, Monica “Mimi” Dobby, and Charmayne Maxena “Maxee” Maxwell. The lineup of members changed several times over the years, but they released two studio albums and two compilation albums. The group disbanded in 1998, but in 2019 Nicci, Mimi, and Teisha Brown reunited for a 25th Anniversary of the Essence Music Festival. Brownstone continues to perform today and released a live cover of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” in 2023.
SWV
SWV is made up of the trio: Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, Cheryl “Coko” Clemons, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons. The New York-based group released their first album, It’s About Time, in 1992 and it was an immediate success. Their biggest single “Weak” was released in 1993. The group disbanded in 1998 in order for the members to pursue solo careers, and also due to their relationships not being as close as they once were. The women have reunited a few times since 1998, releasing an album titled I Missed Us, in 2012 and Still in 2016. They have also starred in BET’s Ladies Night (2019) and Bravo’s SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B (2023).
Spice Girls
The British girl group, Spice Girls, has been one of the most famous girls groups in history. The five members Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) recorded the chart-topping single, Wannabe, in 1996. The group went on hiatus in 2000 but has since returned to the stage, most times without all five members.