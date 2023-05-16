As James Gunn prepares to launch his chapter of the DC film universe, the director is running the hottest casting call in Hollywood. He’s on the hunt to find the new Man of Steel for his film Superman: Legacy. Among the rumored names who could don the famous red cape are Nicholas Hoult (The Great); David Corenswet (We Own This City); Tom Brittney (Invasion); and Andrew Richardson (The Last O.G.). Legacy focuses on the hero’s earlier years in Metropolis, much the same way The Batman featured Robert Pattinson as a younger version of The Dark Knight. As the race to be the next Man of Steel heats up, we have some suggestions for Black actors who are ready to be the new Superman.
Regé-Jean Page
Leading roles in Bridgerton and Dungeons & Dragons: Heroes Among Thieves have set Regé-Jean Page on a path to a breakout moment. He has the look and the duality that can make him believable as both Clark Kent and Superman.
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
From The Trial of the Chicago 7, to Elvis, to Chevalier, Kelvin Harrison Jr., has a habit of finding unique roles. Superman may not be new, but he would definitely put a new spin on the hero we know so well.
Charles Michael Davis
People don’t talk enough about the charm underneath Superman’s aura. He’s able to make something like “truth, justice and the American way” work because he uses that charm to make it sound authentic. Charles Michael Davis can deliver that in a sexier Superman.
Caleb McLaughlin
If Legacy is truly highlighting Clark’s early years as a hero, the Stranger Things star can bring an infectious enthusiasm to the character. Plus, he also has the acting chops to explore Kal-El’s tragic past.
Jordan Calloway
Having played Black Lightning’s Painkiller, Jordan Calloway is no stranger to the comic book world. Combining the best aspects of Painkiller and Fire Country’s Jake could equal a really interesting Man of Steel.
Algee Smith
Sometimes fans can forget that there’s a deep sadness behind Clark Kent’s life. In addition to losing his parents and Krypton, he often has to make heartbreaking life or death choices. It would be fascinating to see an actor bring that aspect of his personality to the big screen.
Jharrel Jerome
So many people forget how important Clark Kent is to Superman’s hero equation. Jharrel Jerome will add the everyman factor that’s crucial to his story.
Tyler James Williams
It’s no secret that James Gunn likes to blend comedy into his comic book stories. Before he was Star-Lord, Chris Pratt was mainly known as a comedic actor. It feels like Tyler James Williams could do the same thing with Superman.
Tosin Cole
No matter how serious the story is, there’s always an underlying absurdity to comic books. His work in Doctor Who and 61st Street showcases how Tosin Cole could offer a fresh take on Superman.
Justice Smith
Justice Smith has a very likable quality that makes audiences want to root for him. It feels like Superman: Legacy would be a great way to follow up Dungeons & Dragons: Heroes Among Thieves and Jurassic World: Dominion.
Keiynan Lonsdale
As the Arrowverse’s Kid Flash, Keiynan Lonsdale has brilliantly portrayed the arc from overconfident, impulsive kid with new powers to thoughtful, grounded hero. Would love to see him bring a more introspective Man of Steel to the big screen.
Brian Michael Smith
Brian Michael Smith’s work on 9-1-1: Lone Star translates perfectly to Superman’s “everyman, I’m not a God” personality.
Jeremy Pope
If you’ve seen The Inspection, you know Jeremy Pope has the acting bonafides. Now it’s time for him to find the breakout franchise role that rockets him to stardom.
Shameik Moore
While I’m still holding out hope that we get to see Shameik bring Miles Morales to the MCU, we know how good he is at introducing a hero’s origin story and making it work.