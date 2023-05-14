The phrase “She’s Mother,’’ has become a way in popular culture to bestow the highest respect on certain icons. And that’s what we plan to do for all those Black women who’s been a visible symbol of love and light for the culture. Although we all have mothers of our own, some women throughout history served as surrogate loving mentors for us all. Here’s mother...
Sojourner Truth
Sojourner Truth was an essential figure for Black people and all women, as she fought for women’s rights and was an abolitionist.
Harriet Tubman
Harriet Tubman is a legend. She helped several enslaved Africans reach freedom and fought for her own as well.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah has has been a mother for so many people, including school girls in Africa and so many of us. Her impact is not quite as significant as Tubman or Truth, but Oprah was on everyone’s TV screen for a long while, as we watched her change people’s lives in almost every episode.
Maya Angelou
A surrogate mom to Oprah, this iconic writer always shared her wise words to us, whether it was through her writing and poetry, or speaking to people directly.
Beyoncé
Only a few artists who are currently still performing have reached icon status. Beyoncé is one of them. People worship this woman for the incredible music she makes and the amazing performances she puts on. But Beyonce is Mother, telling us to be proud of our brown skin.
Nina Simone
Imagine being one of the most incredible singers and activists of the 20th Century. That’s who Nina Simone was through her music and words.
Michelle Obama
The first Black woman to be the first First Lady of the White House. I don’t care what problems you have against Barack, Michelle always enacted programs to help the children of America.
Angela Davis
Angela Davis is a professor, activist, author and so many other things. She has been fighting for the betterment of Black people going on 60 years.
Coretta Scott King
Coretta Scott King was one of the smartest women of the Civil Rights Movement. She had to stay tremendously strong as the wife of Martin Luther King, Jr. and made sure she was always there to support him.
Patti Labelle
I mean she’s called the “Godmother of Soul.” What else do I need to say?
Rosa Parks
Rosa Parks was one of the most central figures of the civil rights movement. Her incredible courage and tenacity remind me of my own mother.
Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts makes everyone feel comfortable even though we were watching her through a screen. Her comforting presence feels like we were watching our mom on TV every morning when we turned on Good Morning America.
Mamie Till
Mammie Till’s strength is what kickstarted the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement. Even though her son was horrifically murdered, she stayed strong and continued to fight so the same thing wouldn’t happen to future children.
Aretha Franklin
The “Queen of Soul” resonated with Black people around the world with her music. Her powerful voice and countless classic records will live on in Black History forever.
Phylicia Rashad
Phylicia Rashad is always playing a mother in her roles. Whether it’s on Creed or The Cosby Show.