All the Times Stephen A. Smith Went Viral For Annoying Everyone
All the Times Stephen A. Smith Went Viral For Annoying Everyone

Entertainment

The star of ESPN's "First Take" has a propensity to say some insane things on television and the internet.

By
Noah A. McGee
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks (Getty Images)

Several sports commentators irk everyone’s last nerves. But Stephen A. Smith is near the top of the list for most people. The star of ESPN’s “First Take” has a knack for yelling at everyone he comes in contact with, even if he happens to be wrong.

Recently, he’s been in the news for his viral confrontation with LeBron James and has discussed the incident nonstop for the past week.

With that in mind, it’s a perfect time to revisit some of the viral moments in his career that have annoyed everyone.

Kwame Brown rant

Kwame Brown rant

ESPN Stephen A. Smith on Kwame Brown for Pau Gasol Trade

The rant that put Stephen A. Smith on the map. In February 2008, the Lakers traded for Pau Gasol. Kwame Brown, one of the biggest busts in NBA history, was involved in the trade. This led to Smith unloading on the young big man, calling him “bonified scrub.”

“Bum of a quarterback.”

“Bum of a quarterback.”

Stephen A. Smith rips JaMarcus Russell

Smith did not hold back when asked if JaMarcus Russell deserves a second chance in the NFL. Not only did he emphatically say no, but he also claimed that Russell “stole” from the Raiders because of his poor play on the field.

“The Dark Knight” review

“The Dark Knight” review

ESPN’s First Take Reviews The Dark Knight

Stephen A. Smith eviscerated Maggie Gyllenhaal for her performance in the 2008 film “The Dark Knight,” saying that he would’ve preferred someone “fine” like Halle Berry, Beyoncé, or Sanaa Lathan. Calling an actress ugly on live television is crazy, even if you didn’t love her performance.

LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan

LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan

First Take Stephen A goes CRAZY on Scottie Pippen: Lebron is better than Jordan

Before LeBron James won four championships, people wondered if he could ever win at all. But that didn’t stop Scottie Pippen from saying that he thinks James is the “greatest player to ever play the game” back in 2011. This led to Smith going on an epic rant and calling the statement “blasphemous.”

”Stay off the weed!”

”Stay off the weed!”

Best of Stephen A Smith: Stay off the weed! Rants- QUICK CUT Compilation

Smith had a reputation for ripping professional athletes who would get suspended for smoking marijuana, leading him to create the phrase, “Stay off the weed!” It started with former Browns receiver Josh Gordon and has continued to this day.

Ray Rice comments

Ray Rice comments

Stephen A Smith controversial domestic violence comments

In July 2014, Smith made one of the biggest mistakes in his career during a “First Take” segment in which they were discussing the video of Ray Rice hitting his fiancé. Stephen A. seemed to suggest that violence against women is warranted if a man is provoked. Just listen, and you can see where Smith was wrong.

Kevin Durant feud

Kevin Durant feud

Stephen A. Smith: “You Do Not Want To Make An Enemy Out Of Me.” | The Blaze

This is was just weird, as Smith told Kevin Durant on live television back in 2015, “You don’t want to make an enemy out of me.”

Porzingis rant


Porzingis rant

Stephen A Smith Epic Rant on Porzingis “Hoodwinked, Bamboozled, Led Astray, Run Amuck” (2015)

Another all-time rant. After the 2015 NBA Draft, Smith and many other New York Knicks fans weren’t happy with the team selecting Kristaps Porzingis. This rant led to the infamous phrase (and meme), “We have been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok and flat out deceived.”

Weakest move I’ve ever seen from a superstar.”

Weakest move I’ve ever seen from a superstar.”

Kevin Durant joining the Warriors is ‘the weakest move I’ve ever seen from a superstar’ - Stephen A.

After Kevin Durant decided to join the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016, Smith called it the “weakest move I’ve ever seen from a superstar.”

”WHO WAS ON CRACK!”

”WHO WAS ON CRACK!”

Stephen A Smith LAMAR ODOM WAS ON CRACK!!

In another rant about the Knicks, Smith was critical of the team president at the time, Phil Jackson. He hilariously said, “His very first move as an executive was to sign Lamar Odom...WHO WAS ON CRACK!”

Argument with Lavar Ball

Argument with Lavar Ball

LaVar Ball & Stephen A. have an intense shouting match | First Take

When Lonzo Ball was coming out of UCLA, his father, Lavar Ball, was talked about on every sports outlet. Naturally, Lavar came on “First Take” and engaged in a heated argument with Smith regarding how good his son was.

Stephen A. Smith takes issue with NBA hoodies.

Stephen A. Smith takes issue with NBA hoodies.

Stephen A. Smith responds to J.R. Smith’s clap-back | First Take | ESPN

Another reach from Smith. In 2018, when Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was seen on the bench wearing a hoodie, Smith criticized it, saying that it would remind fans of the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2012.

Stance on Colin Kaepernick

Stance on Colin Kaepernick

Terrell Owens confronts Stephen A. over Colin Kaepernick criticisms | First Take

Stephen A. Smith criticized Kaepernick for essentially looking for attention after holding a workout in 2019, where he invited teams. Many in the Black community disagreed, most notably Terrell Owens, who infamously said to Smith that Max Kellerman seems “Blacker than you.”

”Black people find Trump relatable”

”Black people find Trump relatable”

Earlier this year, Smith was heavily criticized for saying that Black people found Donald Trump relatable because of the crimes he’s been accused of. Many disagreed.

Views on the election


Views on the election

Stephen A. Smith On The Minority Vote For Trump And If He Would Run For Office | The View

During his most recent appearance on “The View,” Smith said he would be open to running for President of the United States if he felt that he had a chance to win. Lord knows what Stephen A.’s America would look like.

Crticism of LeBron and Bronny Janes

Crticism of LeBron and Bronny Janes

This particular rant was what put a rift between Smith and LeBron James. He said, “I am pleading with LeBron James as a father: stop this. Stop this. We all know Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad.”

This pissed of james leading to him confronting Smith in the middle of game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks.

