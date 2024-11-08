All the Times Stephen A. Smith Went Viral For Annoying Everyone

Several sports commentators irk everyone’s last nerves. But Stephen A. Smith is near the top of the list for most people. The star of ESPN’s “First Take” has a knack for yelling at everyone he comes in contact with, even if he happens to be wrong.

Recently, he’s been in the news for his viral confrontation with LeBron James and has discussed the incident nonstop for the past week.

With that in mind, it’s a perfect time to revisit some of the viral moments in his career that have annoyed everyone.