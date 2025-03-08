Stephen A. Smith Breaks Down Viral Moment with LeBron James: 'He Confronted Me'

Stephen A. Smith has finally addressed his viral moment with LeBron James. As we reported, the ESPN commentator was trending all over social media after a clip from the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks on Thursday night took over the internet, in which a clearly unhappy James walked over to Smith with some words.



T-Boz & Chilli Tell Their Story For The First Time In TLC Forever, Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English T-Boz & Chilli Tell Their Story For The First Time In TLC Forever, Our TV Pick This Week

While many online assumed that James was upset with Smith about past criticism of his son, Bronny James, it was impossible to hear exactly what was said in the original video. Now, Smith is telling all about that moment, breaking it down on Friday’s episode of “First Take.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly I might add, to confront me about making sure that I mind what I say about his son,” Smith said to his audience, breaking down that now-viral clip. He added that he would tell us exactly what James told him, but he “can’t repeat the words because they ain’t suited for FCC airwaves.” Yikes.

Advertisement

He continued to say, “that wasn’t a basketball player confronting me...that was a parent, that was a father, and I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard.” He then went on to say that call James a “wonderful family man and wonderful father” who “cares very deeply” about his son.

“And based on some of the comments he had heard, or shall I say I think he thought he heard, he clearly took exception to some of the things that he heard me say,” he added. “And he confronted me about it.”

Advertisement

Smith did explain that James has his number, as do his agents and managers, and that he knows how to get in contact with him if he wanted to. “Had he called and wanted to talk to me, I would’ve accepted that call,” he continued, saying that James “elected” to confront him while he was sitting courtside.

Advertisement

He went on to say that he has “nothing but the best wishes” for Bronny James. “I wish him nothing but the best. I hope he flourishes into an NBA star.” He added that “in the samer breath,” because Bronny stories were going viral, he “had” to talk about it on “First Take.”