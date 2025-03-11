LeBron James Dishes On His Real Issue With Stephen A. Smith

Things are only getting messier in the feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith. The future NBA Hall of Famer was caught on a hot mic discussing his issues with the popular TV personality, adding more fuel to their fire.

Over the weekend, before the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Boston Celtics, James was heard talking to Smith’s ESPN colleague and former teammate Richard Jefferson. They discussed when he ran up on the “First Take” host last week.

“That’s the only thing I’m tripping,” James said. “I don’t give a f**k. Once he talks about, ‘I’m pleading to you as a father.’ I can’t.”

Watch below:

Naturally, this audio went viral on social media and caught the attention of Smith, who addressed it on his podcast, “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” on Monday.

This leaked audio led Smith to believe that James was more upset about what he said about him and not his son Bronny, saying on his podcast, “Which was my point January 29th. It’s been about you.”

On Jan, 29, during an episode of “First Take,” Smith said, “I am pleading with LeBron James as a father: stop this. Stop this. We all know Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad.

He later added, “He’s LeBron James’ son, and everybody knows what attention that brings.”

Smith was essentially criticizing James for being naive that the media is talking about his son’s performance on the court, which was always going to happen due to the name on the back of his jersey.

This is likely what ticked James off and led him to confront Smith last week in the middle of the Lakers’ matchup against the New York Knicks.