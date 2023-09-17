Controversial Sports Announcers Who Work Our Last Nerves

The hot takes have returned now that we’re in the swing of college and pro football. Sports media personalities everywhere are licking their chops to say the wildest, craziest, and most controversial statements on television, radio, and podcasts.

Advertisement

It’s part of the 24-hour sports news cycle where companies are more obsessed with making entertaining television rather than intellectual content. But with that approach, you also get some controversial people in sports media. Here are the ones who tend to get on people’s nerves the most.