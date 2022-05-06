National Bail Out Collective - Black Mama’s Bail Out

The National Bail Out collective is a Black-led group of lawyers and activists working to create solutions to the harm caused by cash bail and pretrial detention in our communities. According to their website, “Sixty percent of people in local women’s jails have not even been convicted of a crime and are awaiting trial—and 80 percent of them are parents.” Their Black Mama’s Bail Out campaign bails out Black Mamas and caregivers from jails and migrant detention centers across the country.