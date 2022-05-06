Giving back has a way of making people feel good. And Mother’s Day is a the perfect time to support Black mothers and care givers who need it most. If you are looking for a way to help those who are always helping others this Mother’s Day, consider supporting one of these important non-profit organizations.
Black Mamas Matter Alliance
Black Mamas Matter Alliance was born out of a partnership between the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) and SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective. The group advocates for policies and practices that will produce better health outcomes for mothers of color. A national voice for Black maternal health, BMMA wants to make the world a safer place for Black mamas to give birth.
National Bail Out Collective - Black Mama’s Bail Out
The National Bail Out collective is a Black-led group of lawyers and activists working to create solutions to the harm caused by cash bail and pretrial detention in our communities. According to their website, “Sixty percent of people in local women’s jails have not even been convicted of a crime and are awaiting trial—and 80 percent of them are parents.” Their Black Mama’s Bail Out campaign bails out Black Mamas and caregivers from jails and migrant detention centers across the country.
National Birth Equity Collaborative
Through research, advocacy and outreach, the National Birth Equity Collaborative works to make sure Black mamas and their children thrive. Their work centers around addressing the disproportionate Black maternal and infant mortality rates in the United States and helping to ensure a safe and equitable healthcare for Black families.
Shades of Blue Project
The Shades of Blue Project provides mental health resources for women before, during and after childbirth. They are working to end the stigma around mental health treatment in communities of color by providing prenatal and postpartum support for women in nearly 15 states around the country.
Sisters in Loss
Erica McAfee was searching for support after experiencing stillbirth and miscarriage. So she started Sisters in Loss, an organization that supports women dealing with pregnancy or infant loss and infertility. They provide educational and doula services in pregnancy, birth and postpartum bereavement, as well as grief support so that women can find peace after loss.
Black Mothers’ Breastfeeding Association
The Black Mothers’ Breastfeeding Association is an organization dedicated to providing breastfeeding resources to Black families. Through education, training and support groups, BMBA encourages and supports Black families who choose to breastfeed.
