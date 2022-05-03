As a mom of two, I’m constantly asked to multitask. Keeping track of my kids’ doctor’s appointments, field trips and and homework assignments feels like a job in itself and can leave me running on empty by the end of the week. But Mother’s Day is the one day of the year that I don’t feel guilty about making a little extra time for myself – even if it is to just binge watch my favorite Netflix series. If you know a mom who could use a little R&R this Mother’s Day, check out these gift ideas that will encourage them to put themselves first – at least for the day.
Pear Nova - Luxe Nail Care Set ($90)
Pear Nova’s Luxe Nail Care Set is everything a mom needs to prep for a DIY mani-pedi. Let her scrub, soak and smooth her way to the perfect canvas for her favorite polish.
YGN - Imagination Silk Sleep Bundle ($115)
Go to sleep in style with YGN’s Silk Sleep Bundle. The set comes with a Pleated Sleep Turban, pillow case, eye mask and three hair scrunchies that will protect your tresses while you’re in dreamland.
KNC Beauty - Mask & Chill Bundle ($63)
Let mom show her skin a little love with the Mask & Chill Bundle from KNC Beauty. The kit comes complete with 5 lip masks, 5 eye masks and 3 face sheet masks that will create the perfect canvas for her makeup application. No parabens, no sulfates, no artificial dyes or fragrances, & no animal testing.
Spoken Flames - Straight Facts Trio Set ($98)
Named one of the “Best Candle Gifts to Give” by Architectural Digest, the Spoken Flames Straight Facts Trio Set will help mom set the mood for self-care. The set comes with three scented candles, a luxe gift box, and their signature matchbox.
Brown Girl Jane - Aromatic Body Oil ($82)
Brown Girl Jane’s Aromatic Body Oil is just the thing mom didn’t know she needed to help unwind at the end of a long day. It’s formulated with 1000 mg of healing broad-spectrum hemp extract and made with plant-based ingredients that help relieve muscle aches and calm the senses.
Grounded - Gratitude Set ($70)
Plants are a great way to show Mom just how much you care. And this Gratitude Set from Grounded The set comes with a Red Maranta plant in a planter with drainage pan and a self-watering crystal.
Shani Darden - New Mom Must Haves Set ($155)
You don’t have to be a new mom to love the New Mom MustHaves Set from Shani Darden. But the four-piece set is a great way to keep skin looking healthy and hydrated while reducing the signs of aging – all of the things you need when you’re caring for a new little one.
