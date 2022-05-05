In the days leading up to Mother’s Day, we’ve shared gift ideas to help the moms in your life relax. And we gave you our favorite subscription services that will show mom a little love long after Mother’s Day is over. So if you haven’t already secured gifts for the mothers and mother figures in your life, shame on you. Just kidding. But seriously, what are you waiting for? Thankfully, you still have time to save your reputation and save yourself from being disowned with these last-minute gift card ideas that support Black-owned businesses.
Goodee
Brothers Byron and Dexter Peart founded Goodee in 2018 to promote brands that have a positive impact on the environment and the communities in which they are made. A virtual gift card lets mom choose from the beautifully curated collection of home, decor and lifestyle products on their site.
McBride Sisters Wine Company
Since 2005, sisters Robin and Andréa have been making wine their way. Today, McBride Sisters is one of the largest Black-owned wine companies in the United States. From their SHE CAN wines to their Black Girl Magic bottles, a McBride Sisters gift card will let the mom in your life pick the red, white, or bubbly variety of her choice.
Cool Coffee Clique
Let mom satisfy her coffee craving with a gift card she can use to shop at Cool Coffee Clique, the coffee and tea company founded by Courtney Adeleye in 2020. The online store includes a selection of coffees and teas, including their popular “Strong AF” variety or mugs and tumblers to take your joe on the go. And everything comes in cute pink packaging.
lemlem
One look at the lemlem website, and you’ll be ready to book your next beach vacation. The clothing, swimwear and accessories line was founded by Ethiopian-born model Liya Kebede to inspire economic growth in Africa and preserve the local art of weaving. Every piece in the collection is ethically made by African artisans. You definitely won’t be able to choose just one thing, so give mom and gift card and let her decide!
Etsy
If you can’t decide on the type of gift you want to give, why not let mom choose herself? Etsy is an online marketplace loaded with handmade and vintage items. Candles, hair care products, clothing and jewelry are just a few of the items you can find made by Black sellers on the platform. Mom is sure to find something she loves.
The Muted Home
For simple home goods that will fit in with almost any design motif, The Muted Home is the place to go. The mom in your life will love shopping their collection of cooking utensils that are so sleek, she won’t want to get them dirty.
Rest
Let’s face it, what moms want more than anything else on Mother’s Day is the opportunity to rest and be pampered. Giving her time to catch a few extra zzz’s, or a gift card to get a mani-pedi at her favorite salon could score you some major points. Just make sure you come with some flowers and a card too!
