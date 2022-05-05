In the days leading up to Mother’s Day, we’ve shared gift ideas to help the moms in your life relax. And we gave you our favorite subscription services that will show mom a little love long after Mother’s Day is over. So if you haven’t already secured gifts for the mothers and mother figures in your life, shame on you. Just kidding. But seriously, what are you waiting for? Thankfully, you still have time to save your reputation and save yourself from being disowned with these last-minute gift card ideas that support Black-owned businesses.

