No Kardashians at the Met Gala? These Black Families Can Take Their Spot

Rumor has it that Vogue’s Anna Wintour might not want to invite the Kardashians to the biggest fashion night of the year! We have some families in mind, real and fictional, that we think would kill it this year! Who would you like to see at the Met Gala this year? Let us know!
Rumor has it that Vogue’s Anna Wintour might not want to invite the Kardashians to the biggest fashion night of the year! We have some families in mind, real and fictional, that we think would kill it this year! Who would you like to see at the Met Gala this year? Let us know!
The Smith Family
The Smith family is one of Hollywood’s most uniquely dressed families so we definitely want to see them grace the Met Gala carpet! Will, Jada, Trey, Jaden, and Willow would kill it!
The Obama Family
It’s only right to have our favorite First Family on the carpet with all of their elegance and charm. Barack, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha, we want you there!
The Wade Family
The Wades have been an inspiration in the Black community as they’ re advocates for Zaya Wade, their daughter who is transgender. Through all of the hate and criticism, they chose to love all of their children no matter what. Oh, and did we say they all look so great. Let’s see them on the carpet!
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Baby Fenty
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, soon-to-be parents of two, are very likely to roll up to the Met Gala this May, but how cute would it be to see their first son come along?
The Clark Sisters
How about having some gospel royalty? How about the Clark sisters? We want to see Twinkie, Karen, Dorinda, and Jacky Clark harmonize on the carpet!
The Harvey Family
Let’s get the Harvey crew front and center! Steve Harvey has seven children including our girl Lori Harvey.
The Carter Family
Although we rarely see Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children in public, we feel like the Met Gala could be a cool place to see Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter, all dressed up!
The Braxton Family
The Braxton sisters have to be there! We would love to see Toni, Tamar, Towanda, and Trina, united on the carpet. We are still heartbroken over the tragic passing of Traci Braxton in 2022.
TD Jakes and Family
The first family of the Black Mega church: The Jakes Family should so be there! They’ll anoint and pray over that carpet! His daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts has slowly been moving her way up in church leadership role. So we need to see her glam it up, like royalty should do.
The Combs Family
The Combs family is here! Sean “Diddy” Combs has seven children, and they’re all beautiful and talented! The family is reportedly getting their own reality show by Hulu! Get ready to see Justin, Quincy, Christian, Jessie, D’Lila, Chance, and the newborn, Love!
The Ross Family
Music icon Diana Ross should be walking arm-in-arm with her five biggest fans, her children, Rhonda, Tracee, Chudney, Ross, and Evan! It would be so cool to see her grandchildren tag along as well! What a gorgeous family!
The Washington Family
Denzel and Pauletta have a talented bunch! The Washington children, John David, Katia, Malcolm, and Olivia have all made names for themselves, most of them dipping their toes in acting, like their parents!
The Bassett-Vance Family
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s twins, Bronwyn and Slater, have walked alongside their parents more often the older they’ve grown. We would love to see some teenagers on the Met Gala carpet, and these two would be perfect to do so.
Cardi B, Offset, and the kids
Rap royalty Cardi B and Offset have two beautiful children! The couple is one of the most stylish in the industry and we just know that their children, Kulture and Wave would look outstanding on the carpet!
The Smollett Family
Although this could be controversial, given Jussie’s legal past, the Smollett siblings are a talented crew and never miss when it comes to looks! Jurnee, Jazz, Jocqui, Jake, and Jussie could make a mark on the carpet! Let’s see it happen!
Cynthia and Noelle Bailey
The Real Housewives’ Cynthia Bailey was a popular model in the 90s and still looks drop-dead gorgeous today! Her daughter, Noelle Robinson, has also done a bit of modeling like her mother. We just know they would strut their stuff at the Gala!
The Coleman Family (including Tom?)
Did you know that Zendaya Coleman has five siblings? Coleman keeps her family live mostly off of the internet, but maybe the Met Gala could be a fun way to be formally introduced to the whole crew. Also, shouldn’t her boyfriend Tom Holland join them?
The N’yongo Family
Actress Lupita Nyong’o has two siblings! We don’t get to see Peter and Esperanza often, but they have both graced red carpets with their sister before! Let’s see all three on the Met Gala carpet!
The Banks Family
Although the Banks family from the hit show Bel-Air based on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, isn’t a real family, they might as well be! This tv family is always serving the best looks on screen from the hair to the fits! Let’s see that magic on the carpet!
The Creed’s
One of the most heartwarming families on screen has been Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and Mila Davis-Kent in Creed III! We all wish they were an actual family! Seeing them on the Met Gala carpet would be amazing.
The Johnson’s
The Black-ish crew always killed the fashion game! Even though their show has now ended, seeing them reunited would bring tears to our eyes! We love the Johnson’s!