The History of Xscape's Drama

Xscape has drama at a performance because Kandi and Tamika were locked out of their dressing rooms during the Lovers and Friends Festival in May 2022 and LaTocha left them behind. Tamika confronted her sister about leaving her and said that it was wrong to not check on her own sister.



Tamika says that she texted in their Xscape group chat, “Everyone who left without making sure we were good can kiss my ass.”

Latocha responded, “You know what you saying when you tell a person to keep walking.” Tamika fired back texting, “If you had an ass to kiss.”

LaTocha accused her sister of body shaming her with the comment. The sisters are seen apologizing in an episode of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B.