Sadly, the list of Black celebrities we’ve lost in 2022 is very long. From singers and actors to athletes and comedians, here are more of the Black celebrities we lost in 2022.
Joyce Chiles
Joyce Chiles was a Mississippi prosecutor who was one of the main figures during the renewed investigation of the 155 lynchings of Black teenager Emmet Till. Childs was the first Black person and woman to serve as district attorney for three Mississippi Delta counties — Leflore, Washington, and Sunflower. She passed away on Sept. 22 at the age of 67.
Adreian Payne
Adreian Payne was a former Michigan State basketball star and NBA player who was fatally shot in Orlando, Fla. at the age of 31 on May 9. Payne was in the NBA for four years and played for the Atlanta Hawks, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic.
Roderick “Pooh” Clark
Roderick “Pooh” Clark was a member of the 90s boy band Hi-Five. In 1993, he was paralyzed after he was involved in a car crash. He died this year at the age of 49.
Kevin Samuels
YouTuber Kevin Samuels died at 56 on May 5 at his Atlanta home due to hypertension. While he was alive, Samuels was a controversial figure who often received a lot of hate from women due to his harsh dating advice.
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Kay Slay, a Harlem graffiti artist-turned-DJ whose work transcended multiple generations of hip-hop culture while others of his era faded, died at the age of 55 due to COVID-19 on April 17. Many of hip-hop’s greatest attended his funeral including LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe.
Cedric McMillan
Cedric McMillan, an accomplished bodybuilder, died at the age of 44 due to complications caused by COVID-19 and a road accident in which he was involved. While he was alive, he was the 2017 winner of the Arnold Classic.
Dwayne Haskins
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on April 9 at the age of 24. Haskins was driving on a South Florida highway when his car ran out of gas. When trying to cross Interstate 595, he was hit by a dump truck. Haskins was a former first-round pick for the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders.
LaShun Pace
LaShun Pace, a Grammy-nominated gospel singer and songwriter, died on March 21 at 60. For five years, she was on dialysis waiting for a kidney. The cause of death was organ failure.
Traci Braxton
Traci Braxton lost her battle with cancer at the age of 50 on March 12. Shortly after her death Traci’s sister, Towanda, penned a touching tribute to her writing, “No one will ever know just how we were as sisters. Behind the screen, living and loving our truth.”
Johnny Brown
Johnny Brown was an actor who was known for his role as Nathan Bookman on the hit show Good Times. He was 84 years old and died on March 2.
Charley Taylor
Charley Taylor was a former NFL wide receiver and coach who died on Feb. 19 at the age of 80. Throughout his career, he made eight pro bowls playing for the team now known as the Washington Commanders. In 1984, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Moses J. Moseley
Moses J. Moseley was an actor who was known for his role as Mike on the show The Walking Dead. He also appeared in the film The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and USA Network’s popular TV series Queen of the South. He died at the age of 31 on January 26.
Bill Owens
Bill Owens was a politician who in 1975 became the first Black state senator in the Massachusetts State Senate. He served multiple terms before retiring in 1992. He died on Jan. 22 at the age of 84.
Betty Davis
The legendary queen of funk and soul singer Betty Davis died at the age of 77 on Feb. 9 of natural causes. Davis was once married to the jazz legend, Miles Davis.
Syl and Jimmy Johnson
Brothers Syl and Jimmy Johnson who were soul musicians both died within a week of each other. Syl died on Feb. 6 at 89 while Jimmy died on Jan. 31 at the age of 93.
Donny Gerrard
Donny Gerrard was a member of the pop/rock band Skylark in the 1970s. A native of Vancouver, Canada, Gerrard died on Feb. 3 and was under hospice care while he was battling cancer.
Charles McGee
Decorated Airman Charles McGee was known for flying more than 400 missions over the span of three wars for the Tuskegee Airmen. He also helped shine a light on the racism Black pilots were facing at home while those same pilots were fighting battles overseas. McGee lived a long life, dying at the age of 102 on Jan. 16 2022.
André Leon Talley
Legendary fashion icon and former Vogue creative director André Leon Talley died on Jan. 18 at the age of 73. Talley was a larger-than-life figure in the fashion industry, quite literally standing at six-foot-six. After his death, friends, family and fashion icons gathered at a Harlem-area church to remember the style icon.
Lusia Harris
Lusia Harris, the “Queen of Basketball,” who was the first and only woman to be drafted into the NBA in 1977 died on Jan. 18 at the age of 66. Simply put, she is one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the sport.
Ronnie Spector
Born Veronica Bennet, Ronnie Spector was a pop music singer who was part of The Ronnettes during the 1960s. Born and raised in New York City, Spector died on Jan. 12 at the age of 78.
James Mtume
Born James Forman, James Mtume was a Grammy-award-winning jazz and R&B musician and songwriter. He was known for his work with jazz legend Miles Davis. James also had his own R&B group, Mtume. He died at the age of 76 on Jan. 6.
Jessie D.
Singer Jessie Lee Daniels of the R&B group Force MDs died on Jan. 6 at the age of 57. He and the group were most known for their 1985 single “Tender Love.”
Calvin Simon
Calvin Simon was a singer who was a founding member of Parliament Funkadelic. He died on Jan. 6 at 80. In 1997, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Sidney Poitier
Simply one of the most legendary actors in the history of cinema, Sidney Poitier was an incredible artist who became the first Black actor to win the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Lilies of the Field. He died at the age of 94 on Jan. 7.
Max Julien
Born Maxwell Julien Banks, he was best known for his role as Goldie in the 1973 Blaxploitation film The Mack. Member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Julien died on Jan. 1 at the age of 88.
Lani Guinier
Lani Guinier was a Black Jewish Caribbean American legal scholar who challenged lawmakers to rethink the weight and distribution of voting rights among minorities. She died at the age of 71 on Jan. 7 after losing her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
