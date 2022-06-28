While on the campaign to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2008, Barack Obama along with Michelle prioritized keeping things as normal as possible for their daughters in the chaotic journey that was campaign life. They kept them in sports and gave them chores and later supported them getting jobs, and attending the prom and graduating from college. Here’s the evolution of the sisters before, during, and after living in the White House.
1998- Malia Is Born
Malia Ann Obama was born to Barack and Michelle Obama on July 4, 1998, in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama was an Illinois State Senator at the time, and Michelle was the Associate Dean of Student Service at the University of Chicago.
2007- Campaigning Begins
Barack Obama announced he was running for president on February 10, 2007. While their father was campaigning for his election, the girls still held busy schedules, “soccer, dance and drama for Malia, gymnastics and tap for Sasha, piano and tennis for both”. The Obamas strived to make their daughter’s lives as normal as possible, with little publicity.
2008- First Black Family
Malia was ten years old, and Sasha was seven when their father was nominated the 44th President of the United States.
Early Education
The Obama sisters both attended the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, a private school where close to half of the student population has family employed by the school. They switched their education to the Sidwell Friends School, a Quaker school in Washington, DC (5-12), and Bethesda, Maryland (PK-4)when they moved to the White House in 2009.
Unlikely Driver’s Ed
The Secret Service took on a role that was likely not in their job description, they taught Malia how to drive. Michelle Obama explained that Malia drove in public from time to time as well, believing that it helped give her daughter a sense of normalcy.
Malia Gives her Father a Spanish Lesson
While on spring break in 2016 with her parents to Cuba for a historic trip, Malia helped her father to communicate by translating in Spanish. The former president says that his vocabulary is limited, “equivalent of a two year old’s” and he hopes that Malia, “has the chance to get entirely fluent”.
Malia Graduates
While at Sidwell, Malia was on the soccer, tennis, and swim team and sang in the school choir. She graduated in 2016. The class size was relatively small, with her being only one of 127 graduates in the ceremony.
Malia Takes a Gap Year
Malia took a gap year before attending Harvard University in 2017, the same school her parents attended. She traveled to Bolivia, Peru, and Indonesia during her gap year. She studied Visual and Environmental Studies while at Harvard and graduated in 2021. Malia received a Thomas Temple Hoopes Prize in 2021 for her undergraduate ventures and teaching.
Malia’s Budding Film Industry Career
While in school, Malia had several internships. In 2014, she worked on the set of a sci-fi drama called “Extant” as a production assistant. In 2015, she worked for the show Girls on HBO and the Weinstein Company in 2017. It was announced in 2021 that Malia landed a job as a writer for an Amazon series created by Donald Glover.
Malia’s Love Life
Malia has been and still is in a relationship with Rory Farquharson since 2017, whom she met at Harvard. The former president publicly said that Farquharson stayed with the Obama family during the Covid-19 lockdown due to his inability to travel back home to London because of travel restrictions.
2001- Sasha Is Born
Natasha “Sasha” Marian Obama was born on June 10, 2001, in Chicago, Illinois to to Barack and Michelle Obama. Barack Obama was an Illinois State Senator at the time and Michelle was the Associate Dean of Student Service at the University of Chicago.
Sasha’s Summer Job
Sasha worked at a seafood restaurant Nancy’s Restaurant in Martha’s Vineyard for a summer job in 2016. She was working the takeout line with 6 Secret Service agents at the restaurant at all times. She went by her full name, Natasha, while at the job, and many people did not recognize her as the First daughter until they saw the group of Secret Service following her.
Sasha Goes to Prom
Few pictures can be found of the night in 2019, but the internet rarely fails. A couple of photos have been snagged of Sasha on her prom night rocking a black gown, a smoky eye, and silver hoop earrings. Her date for the evening was Chris Milton, who also attended Sidwell. In an interview with Ellen Degeneres, former First Lady Michelle Obama explained that with some convincing to the Secret Service, Sasha was allowed to ride in Milton’s car to prom with two black armed vehicles tailing them.
Sasha at Sidwell
While at Sidwell, Sasha played on the school basketball, the Vipers, that for a short time was coached by her father. Sasha graduated from Sidwell in 2019. Sasha attended the University of Michigan, although rumors have spread that she may have transferred to the University of Southern California during the pandemic.
Sasha’s Love Life
Sasha is rumored to be dating Clifton Powell Jr., a former basketball player and now a director and content creator. He is the son of actor Clifton Powell.
Sasha on Social Media
Sasha does not have public social media accounts, but some pictures and videos have been posted and most, ultimately deleted that include her. One video, in particular, featured Sasha rapping along to City Girls, going viral on TikTok and Twitter; J.T. of City Girls even reposted the video.
Future Politicians?
People may wonder if the two will follow in their parent’s footsteps and become lawyers, activists, or run for office, but their father has doubts. They have been involved with protests and rallies, but their father does not think they’ll go into politics due to growing up in the difficult eye of the public and always having to be with the Secret Service.
