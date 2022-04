Barack Obama was the first African American president in the history of the United States, but there was a long journey that led to him reaching that historical accomplishment. From attending Harvard Law School to the 2004 Democratic National Convention, one step led to another.

Post-presidency, Barack is still out here doing his thing like writing best-selling books, doing podcasts and commenting on the state of the world.

Here is the evolution of the first Black president of the United States.