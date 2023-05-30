SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)

Henry loves how the Spider-Verse movies showcase the authenticity of the Morales family. He feels like that’s what drives the franchise’s success: The audience sees itself in Miles and his family, which allows them to connect with the story on a deeper level.

“To see this vision be actualized, to see that there is a Spider-Man with Jordans on, you yearn to pinch yourself when you realize that this won an Oscar for animated feature. You pinch yourself when you get to see things like this,” the Oscar nominee said. “It all still feels very out of body, but it also is a representation of the world we live in. It’s something that I’ve yearned for. No disrespect to Tobey Maguire and the other Spider-Man [films] that have come before but this one just feels rooted in something incredibly authentic, and something incredibly genuine. I hope that the audience really feels like a piece of you is a part of it. The thing about some of these franchises is that they like to say that the ownership belongs to all of us, but it doesn’t always feel that way. Now, with movies like this, it really feels like there’s some ownership. It really feels like there’s a reflection that’s happening. It makes me feel so honored to be a part of it, especially to be with the people that I get to do it with.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters June 2. Then we can start preparing for the third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is scheduled for release on March 29, 2024.