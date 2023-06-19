There’s been a lot of talk lately about what reparations for Black Americans would look like. While we still don’t have any concrete answers, in the entertainment industry we think it would involve righting some awards show wrongs. Before we look back at some of the most ridiculous decisions we’ve ever seen, let’s start with the ground rules. First: This is all in good fun. We aren’t actually advocating for anyone’s award to be taken away. Second: This is absolutely not about the winners. This is about the voting bodies who decide the winners, their bias and the politics surrounding the awards system. Third: Did I mention that this is all a bit of lighthearted fun? Now that we’ve got that out of the way, check out some of the Black artists who deserve entertainment awards reparations.

