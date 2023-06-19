Dreamgirls | 1982 Tony Awards

So you had Dreamgirls nominated for Best Musical, but you decided to go with Nine instead? This is a case where the Broadway League gave Jennifer Holliday the award for Lead Actress in a Musical and figured they were done. I ask you, which show has stood the test of time more?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

1986: The Color Purple - The Oscars

1986: The Color Purple - The Oscars

Celie leaves Mister | Thanksgiving Dinner table scene | The Color Purple | 1985 | 1080p HD 60fps |

Eleven! That’s how many Oscars The Color Purple was nominated for. Zero! That’s how many it won. The Best Picture that year was Out of Africa, an extremely long, slow paced romantic drama starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford. When was the last time someone started randomly quoting lines from Out of Africa to you?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

1990: Janet Jackson - Rhythm Nation - The Grammys

1990: Janet Jackson - Rhythm Nation - The Grammys

Janet Jackson - Rhythm Nation

Hey kids, do you remember the pop group Fine Young Cannibals and their endlessly played hit “She Drives Me Crazy?” Now, do you remember Janet’s classic Rhythm Nation? It not only featured the hit title track, but also “Miss You Much;” “Escapade;” and “Alright.” Guess which one was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys? Really!?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

1993: Denzel Washington - Malcolm X - The Oscars

1993: Denzel Washington - Malcolm X - The Oscars

Denzel Washington Gives Malcolm X’s Powerful Speech | HBO Max

Al Pacino is obviously one of the greatest actors of all-time. If the Academy wanted to honor him, they could have chosen any of his numerous memorable roles to reward. But even he would have to admit that Denzel Washington as Malcolm X is one of the best performances in the history of moving pictures. Come on, Scent of a Woman over Malcolm X!?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

1997: Waiting to Exhale Soundtrack - The Grammys

1997: Waiting to Exhale Soundtrack - The Grammys

Whitney Houston - Exhale (Shoop Shoop) (Official HD Video)

A soundtrack has never matched a movie better than Waiting to Exhale. This group of amazing artists put together a classic album that goes through every emotion involved in moving through the world as a Black woman, and it’s unfathomable that it lost Album of the Year to Celine Dion’s Falling Into You. By the way, The Fugees’ The Score was also nominated that year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

2006: Lackawanna Blues - The Emmys

2006: Lackawanna Blues - The Emmys

Lackawanna Blues Scene (Man I will Blow the back of your head off!)

Thank goodness S. Epatha Merkerson won for Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie. However, the film didn’t win because the Television Academy couldn’t possibly not give the trophy to yet another star-studded drama about Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

2006: The Wire - The Emmys

2006: The Wire - The Emmys

Bunk Confronts Omar | The Wire | HBO Max

How in the name of Omar was The Wire never nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series!? In 2006 that honor went to Lost, which in hindsight seems extremely troubling.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

2006: The Color Purple - The Tonys

2006: The Color Purple - The Tonys

The Color Purple | 2006 Tony Awards

Come on guys, Jersey Boys? How many times does this property have to be snubbed for some mediocre piece of fluff?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

2007: “Listen” - Dreamgirls - The Oscars

2007: “Listen” - Dreamgirls - The Oscars

Listen. | #Dreamgirls.

Here’s the thing: Three different songs from Dreamgirls were nominated for Best Original Song. This likely split the vote, paving the way for Melissa Etheride’s “I Need to Wake Up” from An Inconvenient Truth to win. “Listen” was obviously the best choice, so this one still feels wrong.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

2010: “Almost There/Down in New Orleans” - The Princess and the Frog - The Oscars

2010: “Almost There/Down in New Orleans” - The Princess and the Frog - The Oscars

Anika Noni Rose - Almost There (From “The Princess and the Frog”)

Sometimes Hollywood just falls in love with a movie and trips all over itself throwing awards at it. This is what happened with Crazy Heart. It would’ve been really nice to see the spectacular music of Randy Newman and the flawless vocals of Anika Noni Rose recognized for bringing the game-changing Princess Tiana to life.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

2017: Beyoncé - Lemonade - The Grammys

2017: Beyoncé - Lemonade - The Grammys

Adele Wins Album Of The Year | Acceptance Speech | 59th GRAMMYs

Even Adele—who won Album of the Year for 25—knew Queen Bey’s Lemonade was an unparalleled classic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

2019: Black Panther - The Oscars

2019: Black Panther - The Oscars

Black Panther vs Killmonger - Final Fight Scene | Black Panther (2018) IMAX Movie Clip HD 4K

Green Book? That’s what the Academy chose as Best Picture over the groundbreaking, history making work of art Black Panther. It’s like they thought they were doing something by choosing it, but completely missed the mark.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

2023: Beyoncé - Renaissance - The Grammys

2023: Beyoncé - Renaissance - The Grammys

Beyoncé - CUFF IT (WETTER REMIX) - EXPLICIT - Official Visualizer

How in the world did Beyoncé make another instant classic, then somehow lose Album of the Year to yet another British pop star?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

2023: Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - The Oscars

2023: Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - The Oscars

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Queen Ramonda’s United Nations Speech IMAX

Our Queen gave us everything in this performance and yet she still did not get her well-deserved flowers from the Motion Picture Academy. You just know they’re going to eventually give her a career achievement Oscar for a less important role.

Advertisement

16 / 16