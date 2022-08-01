We’re were all saddened to hear about the death of a trailblazer in sci-fi television, Nichelle Nichols. So we at the Root decided we’d share some iconic Black sci-fi characters from movies, shows and books with you. Enjoy!
Lt. Uhura played by Nichelle Nichols
The triple threat actress, singer, and dancer Nichelle Nichols portrayed the beautiful and smart character of Lt. Uhura in the original Star Trek series. Her character was known to be one of the first Black women who did not have to resort to playing a demeaning role on television. Instead, Uhura was one of elegance and opened doors for other Black women in the sci-fi genre. We might be currently mourning the death of Nichols, but her legacy lives on.
Black Panther played by Chadwick Boseman
The late Chadwick Boseman portrayed one of the most important characters in the MCU, T’Challa aka the Black Panther. Released in February 2018, Marvel fans new and old swarmed the movie theaters to see a majority Black cast in a Marvel film finally, and Boseman did not disappoint. As the second Black Panther film is set to be released later this year, Boseman’s resounding presence will be missed.
Kindred by Octavia Butler
To the Root and many others, this master of the craft is the Queen of great science fiction. In fact, Octavia Butler’s works are some of the most powerful in the genre. Her books incorporate the Black experience, science, Afrofuturism, injustice, and women’s rights. Her sci-fi novel, Kindred, was her best-selling book. Although she tragically died from a fall in 2006, her works are still being appreciated today.
The Voice of Darth Vader- James Earl Jones
The ominous voice of Darth Vader was originally that of James Earl Jones in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977 ). He continued to voice Vader throughout several of the franchise’s films, TV series and video games.
Karen Beecher AKA Bumblebee
Bumblebee is DC’s first Black female superhero. She debuted in the Teen Titans series in 1976. She is currently voiced by Kimberly Brooks in the DC Super Hero Girls animated series.
Black Lightning
The Pierce family graced our screens from 2018-2021, a Black family of superheroes. The show followed Jefferson Pierce played by Cress Williams, who was a dad, principal, and retired superhero. He put his suit back on when a gang re-emerged in his hometown, threatening his family life. He and his daughters, Anissa and Jennifer (played by Nafessa Williams and China Ann McClain), learn to use their powers and protect their community and each other. Believe it or not, this was the first Black-led DC superhero TV series.
Morpheus played by Laurence Fishburne
Morpheus! This wise and just badd-ass character was played by Laurence Fishburne. First he appeared on our screens in 1999 in The Matrix and continued for two more films in the series.
Falcon played by Anthony Mackie
One of the most shocking outcomes of the exciting, devastating, and excellent Avengers: Endgame film was that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, better known as Falcon, would become the new Captain America. His initial appearance was in the Marvel films in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) as a friend and sidekick for Captain America. Falcon was also the first Black American hero in the Marvel comics.
Catwoman played by Halle Berry
Although this film was far from successful at the box office, we cannot forget Halle Berry as Catwoman. The Academy Award winner does not regret playing the character, and we will keep dressing up as her version of Catwoman for Halloween.
Nope
The newest Black film in sci-fi is Jordan Peele’s, Nope starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya. These two play siblings in this summer blockbuster, instead of spoiling the film, go watch it for yourself!
Mace Windu played by Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson played the Jedi Master Mace Windu beginning in Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. Jackson’s recognizable personality and wit brought some excitement to the somewhat boring early Star Wars films.
Niobe played by Jada Pinkett-Smith
The fierce Niobe portrayed by Jada Pinkett-Smith was the love interest Morpheus AKA Laurence Fishburne in the Matrix. Pinkett played Niobe in three other Matrix films as well as a video game.
Nish played by Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright played Nish in Black Mirror’s S4E6 “Black Museum.” Her performance in the episode gave her a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2018.
Michonne played by Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira has portrayed one of the main characters of The Walking Dead as Michonne, a survivor of the zombie apocalypse. Gurira only recently bowed out of the series after a stunning 125 episodes over since first appearing in 2010.
Dion played by Ja’siah Young
Ja’siah Young played Dion in the tragically canceled series, Raising Dion on Netflix. The 10-year-old certainly has a bright future in the sci-fi genre as his acting made his audience feel the pain, wonder, and excitement of being a child with superpowers.
Miles Morales - Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse
Miles Morales was first seen on film in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse (2018), the first time Spiderman was seen as a Afro-Latinx person. He was voiced by Shameik Moore in the movie.
The Women of Wakanda
T’Challa would’ve never been able to save his country without the fearless women of Wakanda. Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright’s characters were the Black women we’ve been waiting for years to see in a Marvel film. We look forward to seeing all of them return in Black Panther 2.
