Lt. Uhura played by Nichelle Nichols

The triple threat actress, singer, and dancer Nichelle Nichols portrayed the beautiful and smart character of Lt. Uhura in the original Star Trek s eries. Her character was known to be one of the first Black women who did not have to resort to playing a demeaning role on television . Instead, Uhura was one of elegance and opened doors for other Black women in the sci-fi genre. We might be currently mourning the death of Nichols, but her legacy lives on.

