It’s oft been said that there are no do-overs in life. But if Halle Berry gets her way, there just might be a do-over on her Razzie award-winning role as Catwoman.

According to the New York Post, just ahead of her film directorial debut Bruised hitting Netflix, Berry sat down for a remote chat with entertainment journalist Jake Hamilton of the Jake’s Takes YouTube series. When asked if there were any of her previous projects she’d like to direct now, the John Wick star explained:

“I would love to direct Catwoman. If I can get ahold of that now, knowing what I know, having had this experience, and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. Bruised was written for a white Irish Catholic 25-year-old girl, and I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and redo that. Have a redo on that, now knowing what I know [about directing].”

She continued, “I would have ‘Catwoman’ saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off. I would make the stakes a lot higher, and I think make it more inclusive of both men and women.”

Umm, hello, Hollywood! Are y’all listening? I know y’all tried to clown her back in the day for that “piece of shit, god awful movie” (her words, not mine), but a lot of things are better the second, third, fourth, fif—time around, right? Yes, I know Zoë Kravitz will be flexing her feline flair in the upcoming Batman film next March, but come on. (Editor’s note: Spinoff, anyone?) Give Halle another go-round—but as director! That’s the least y’all could do.

Besides, if the standing ovation she received at Saturday night’s AFI Fest following the debut of Bruised is any indication of how much talent she holds behind the camera, I have no doubt Catwoman would be in good hands.

Be sure to catch Bruised when it drops Wednesday, Nov. 17, only on Netflix.



