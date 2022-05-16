The world is pretty much a dumpster fire right now. Just look at the news over the past week to see how chaotic things have become. Most networks would take that as a sign to add some lighthearted comedies to their schedule. But not Netflix, which is literally choosing violence and bringing back Black Mirror for another season. I’m sorry, I thought we were already living in one long Black Mirror episode!?

According to Variety, the sci-fi/horror drama is in pre-production on Season 6 and casting is in progress. Obviously, there are no details available for the secretive series, but there will reportedly be more than three episodes this time and is expected to be “more cinematic in scope, with each installment being treated as an individual film.”

Over the course of five seasons, a Christmas special and a “choose your own adventure” style movie, Black Mirror has brilliantly delivered super weird yet compelling stories on race, gender, reliance on technology, society’s obsession with fame, the prison industrial complex and robot dogs.

Many of our favorites like Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright and Damson Idris launched their careers with appearances in memorable episodes. When we last left off back in June 2019, Season 5 gave us the unforgettable Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II starrer “Striking Vipers.”

Here’s the thing: Black Mirror was a fascinating escape in a pre-COVID, pre-Trump world. Now it feels like all the terrible realities are coming true at once and it’s not really an escape anymore. There’s always a place for clever, unique storytelling, but we’re gonna need to prepare ourselves emotionally to go back to the dark places this series takes us.

If you’ve never seen Black Mirror, feel free to catch up on Netflix. But we’re warning you: it can be a tough watch and probably isn’t meant for an all at once binge. For your own emotional health, spread watching this series out.