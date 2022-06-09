Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated new movie, Nope, has kept fans guessing since it was announced. In typical Peele fashion, all the footage that’s been released is very mysterious and shows absolutely nothing about the plot. Ahead of the film’s July 22 release, the latest trailer is finally giving audiences a glimpse at what to expect.

According to Variety, the new Nope trailer reveals the movie’s primary plot to revolve around aliens. Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya are siblings who own a ranch that trains horses for Hollywood. When a mysterious cloud appears over their land, the pair come up with a plan to get the first real footage of aliens. Of course, everything goes haywire after that, with plenty of death and destruction.

The movie was shot on Kodak film, helping to enhance its old school ‘70s style, and is set for both regular and IMAX releases.

“This film is about as ambitious a cinematic event so far that I’ve planned in my career,” Peele said in a behind-the-scenes featurette with CineMagna. “I tried to write a script that I didn’t know how to pull off, then assemble a team to help me pull it off.”

Here’s the thing: the fact that the clip is being so obvious about aliens makes me think it’s absolutely not aliens. It feels like this is another brilliant Jordan Peele swerve. Remember Get Out appeared to be about a Black guy meeting his white girlfriend’s accepting parents. No one knew anything about a crazy brain stealing cult. Sorry! Spoiler alert!

This is the Key & Peele star’s first directorial effort since 2019’s Us. He also produced last year’s horror remake, Candyman. Up next, he is set to reunite with Keegan-Michael Key on the Netflix animated film Wendell & Wild, which stars the duo as demon brothers trying to find a way to the Land of the Living. The film, which Peele also co-wrote, hits Netflix in October.

Nope hits the big screen July 22.