I hope you enjoyed Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam, because it looks like that might be your only look at the Man in Black for a while. With new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn seemingly rebooting the DC film franchise, it appears Black Adam 2 is not in their initial plans. Johnson posted a lengthy message on Twitter, offering fans an update on Teth-Adam’s status.



“James Gunn and I connected and, Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” the Jungle Cruise star wrote. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

In recent weeks, it’s become clear that Safran and Gunn are resetting the DC film universe. First there was news that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 is basically dead. Then fans were devastated by the news that Henry Cavill actually wouldn’t be playing Superman again, even though we just celebrated his return to the universe in Black Adam. I guess we won’t be getting that Black Adam vs Superman showdown that was teased.

Though Gunn announced that he is writing a new Superman movie based on a younger version of the character, it’s worth noting that The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Black Superman project being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams is currently still in development. There are also rumors that Jason Momoa will be done with Aquaman after the superhero sequel eventually hits the big screen. Word around the nerdy watercooler is that Gunn and Safran are interested in Momoa becoming alien bounty hunter Lobo. So what does all this mean? Things are changing for DC and The Rock isn’t part of the first phase of plans.

Johnson, ever the professional, did go on to express his support for Gunn and DC, seemingly holding no ill will against the filmmaker.

“James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed,” Johnson wrote. “It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.”

“These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens,” he added.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director quote tweeted The Rock’s post with his own message of support, writing, “Love @TheRock & I’m always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”

As much as I and other fans enjoyed Black Adam, it was part of the previous leadership’s universe, so for the moment, the character doesn’t fit in with whatever vision Gunn is working on. However, Teth-Adam, Carter Hall/Hawkman, Al Rothstein/Atom Smasher, Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone and Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate are such good characters, the studio definitely needs to bring them back.

While I understand the need to clear the decks and start fresh, it also feels counterproductive to throw out the few characters that have worked for the embattled franchise.