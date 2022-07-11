As the path for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to take shape, Marvel Studios is setting its team for Captain America 4.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) will direct the latest entry in the Captain America film series. Obviously, I have no idea what the movie is about, but it’s a safe assumption that it picks up after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, featuring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the new Cap.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier spoilers ahead!

In case you missed the series on Disney+, it follows Sam and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) as they chase a group of super soldiers around the world while dealing with the racist and complicated legacy of Cap’s shield. By series end, Sam had taken on the mantle, with a new suit courtesy of Wakanda, and an inspiring speech about doing what’s right.

Series creator/head writer Malcolm Spellman is co-writing the film with Dalan Musson, one of the show’s writers. There’s no word yet on if Stan will reprise Bucky in the movie, but fingers crossed because he and Mackie are magic together.

As the news broke on Friday, THR tweeted out a confusing post, reading, “Anthony Mackie is reprising his long-time Marvel character of Sam Wilson, but will not, however, portray Wilson’s long-time alter ego and #CaptainAmerica sidekick, Falcon.”

The message led many to reply about how simple it would have been to just say “Anthony Mackie is playing Captain America,” because it’s pretty clear that’s who he is now.

Later in the thread, the site speculated that Chris Evans could return to the MCU for the film and tried to start rumors that there would be a fight for the shield. “It is unclear if Chris Evans would reprise his role as the first #CaptainAmerica (though if the question of who is entitled to carry the shield continues, all bets are off). Having stacked casts in solo outings is a key Marvel ingredient at this point.”

However, Evans was having none of their shenanigans, making it very clear who he passed his mantle to, tweeting “Sam Wilson is Captain America.”

Here’s the problem: The Hollywood Reporter may have just been trying to be provocative and drum up views, but for a certain awful section of comic book fandom, this opens a door for them to be racist, questioning Sam—and Mackie’s—validity as Captain America.

Do better THR. Your reckless words have weight and unintended consequences.