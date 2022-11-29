It’s no secret that superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is very generous. He frequently posts videos showing him buying homes and cars for friends and family who have helped him achieve success. His latest act of kindness features the Black Adam star making amends for his childhood mistakes. In an Instagram video, the Jungle Cruise actor describes how when he was 14 years old , while living in Hawaii and short on money, he would stop at a local 7-Eleven every day and steal a king-sized Snickers bar before he headed off to work out .



“I did that for almost a year every day,” he said in the video. “I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves.”

Johnson proceeded to joke around with the clerk who had to ring up all those Snickers and he paid for the purchases of everyone else in the store.

“After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-Eleven and try to make good, that felt really, really good,” he said after he left the store.

In case you’re wondering why this was so important to one of the biggest movie stars in the world, he explains his motivation in the caption, writing, “I’ve exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11…I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had - the right way.”

The fact that he doesn’t forget where he came from and is so generous to his fans is one of the many reasons the Red Notice star has become such a popular actor. My favorite part of all this is when one woman sees him and ends her call, saying, “I gotta go, The Rock is here.” She knows what really matters in life.

Over the years, Johnson has been open about his misspent youth, some of which has made it on-screen on his NBC comedy Young Rock. I’m sure we’ll see the stolen Snickers make an appearance later this season.