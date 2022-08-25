Although Nick Cannon once said he didn’t have the bandwidth for more children, and had even gone in for a vasectomy consult back in May, the lie detector test determined it was ALL LIES because he’s now expecting yet another bundle of joy soon.



The world was made aware of the news on Wednesday night when the eponymous talk show host posted some behind-the-scenes maternity shoot footage on Instagram between he and Brittany Bell, with whom he shares two previous children (son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen.)

“Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned. (I mean, I don’t really think that’s how these things happen but you DEFINITELY don’t need me to tell you that, do you Nicholas?)

If you’re keeping score (or trying to, at least), this news marks the forthcoming of Cannon’s NINTH child. He currently shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Legendary Love with model Brei Teisi who made his grand arrival into the world last month, and twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Last December, Cannon shared that he lost his five month old son Zen to brain cancer, that he shared with Alyssa Scott, and established the foundation Zen’s Light this past June in honor of what would’ve been his son’s first birthday. The organization is dedicated to fostering global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need.

Wow. Well, I guess when God said “be fruitful and multiply,” he must’ve been ONLY talking to Nick because I have never seen anyone as dedicated to replenishing the Earth as I have this man. No for real, it’s a task he takes very seriously. Just ask Elon Musk.

*Deep, heavy, anti-birth control-laced sigh*

Congratulations Nick and Brittany, here’s to a continued happy and healthy pregnancy!