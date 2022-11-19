Congratulations are in order for Jhene Aiko and Big Sean, who welcomed their first baby boy! According to PEOPLE, the pair ushered in Noah Hasani earthside on November 8th.

“✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she wrote on Instagram this week under a picture of her new bundle of joy.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙,” Aiko wrote about him.

On July 3, 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Aiko was expecting a baby with Big Sean. “The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter,” Aiko’s rep told PEOPLE.

Noah is Aiko’s second child, as she shares a daughter Namiko with singer O’ryan. Namiko, who is affectionately nicknamed Nami, was born in 2008. In the images posted on Instagram, Big Sean and Aiko smile for the camera with the new mom still seated in the bed, and her beau in a chair beside her.

The two met in 2012 and became close, later releasing a joint album in 2016, Twenty88. “I love her and I know she loves me,” Sean would tell Billboard while doing press for the album. The two have dated on and off ever since.

Aiko confirmed her pregnancy back in July on Instagram with a nude maternity shoot. She later shared another picture with Big Sean, both shirtless and holding her bump.

Big Sean also penned a quick caption to his newborn:

“Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22.”