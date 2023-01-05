Here Are the Movies We’d Love to See Become TV Series

The Color Purple

The Color Purple (1985) - God Is Trying To Tell You Something

If you’ve seen the stage musical of The Color Purple, then you know it goes deeper into the various characters’ lives. We get to see a real relationship between Celie and Shug, while Mister has a small redemption arc. There’s a film version starring Fantasia, Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson set for release Dec. 20, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a dramatic, non-musical adaptation of the timeless story.