Here Are the Movies We’d Love to See Become TV Series

Sometimes a movie is so good, you instantly want more of the story. However, a sequel isn’t always a possibility, or so much time has passed that returning to the project seems difficult. The success of The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which is currently streaming on Peacock, has audiences talking about other films they’d like to see get the limited series treatment. Some of these may need a few story tweaks here and there, but they all ended in a place where there’s a reasonable way to return to the world. Here are the movies we want to see continue as TV series.
Sister Act
I know Whoopi is already working on Sister Act 3, but imagine how fun a short six episode musical series would be? Something like Girls5eva or Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, but in the style of Sister Act could be really cool.
Love and Basketball
Are Monica and Quincy still together? Has she become a WNBA legend? Did their daughter follow in her mom’s footsteps? These are the questions we need answered in a Love & Basketball series.
Love Jones
Let’s be honest, Darius and Nina probably didn’t get back together, and frankly, they really shouldn’t be. But that doesn’t mean we don’t want more poetry.
Dead Presidents
At the end of Dead Presidents, Larenz Tate’s Anthony is sentenced to 15 years to life for his part in a deadly armored car robbery. There’s a story to be found about him getting out and trying to reconnect with his daughter, while also being approached by another group of desperate young veterans who are planning a dangerous heist and need his expertise.
Girls Trip
There’s been talk of a Girls Trip sequel for a while now, but Tiffany Haddish’s scandal may have put a pause on that. Surely, Ryan, Sasha and Lisa have another hilarious friend they can hang out with for the weekend? Dulcé Sloan, Robin Thede and Natasha Rothwell are all amazing comedians who would be perfect for a second Girls Trip.
Beauty Shop
We definitely need to check back in with Gina and everyone at the shop. Did the shop make it through COVID? Are Gina and Joe still together? Are Lynn and James still trying to make it work? I know Queen Latifah is busy saving the day on The Equalizer, but I think a hilarious trip back to the shop feels very timely.
School Daze
There’s definitely a world where we could revisit the tense politics of Greek life at an HBCU in a modern story. Perhaps we even get some of the film’s original stars back, as this time around it’s their kids who are battling for control of campus. It also provides a chance for the characters and story to be more inclusive and respectful.
Almost Christmas
It’s time for another Meyers family Christmas full of drama. Let’s assume Rachel is a lawyer now and Christian is a successful politician. I want to see Cheryl playing the field with multiple boyfriends who all decide to surprise her during the holidays.
The Color Purple
If you’ve seen the stage musical of The Color Purple, then you know it goes deeper into the various characters’ lives. We get to see a real relationship between Celie and Shug, while Mister has a small redemption arc. There’s a film version starring Fantasia, Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson set for release Dec. 20, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a dramatic, non-musical adaptation of the timeless story.
Crooklyn
It feels like we need a time jump to see where Troy’s life has taken her and how she moved on to help her family after her mother died. Hopefully, things have worked out well for her, but that wouldn’t make for a very interesting series would it?
The Harder They Fall
The best classic TV westerns featured a star playing a cowboy, outlaw or lawman traveling from town to town and helping people. What better way to bring back this piece of television history than with Jonathan Majors returning as Nat Love in more fascinating tales set in The Harder They Fall universe?
Bad Boys
Instead of a huge, big budget Bad Boys 4, how about a smaller action-driven character story that follows Mike and his ex-criminal son Armando getting to know each other while trying to stop a major threat. We get all the signature Bad Boys chases and fight scenes, but spreading things out over multiple episodes allows for interesting and important quiet moments.
Waiting to Exhale
I know what you’re thinking, how can there be more Waiting to Exhale without Whitney? Sad as it may be, loss is a part of life, therefore the story can follow Bernadine, Gloria and Robin as they mourn their friend and continue to support one another through the endless challenges of being Black woman in America.
