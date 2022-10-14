After waiting 30 years, Whoopi Goldberg is going all out for Sister Act 3.



While appearing on Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, the award-winning actress discussed her plans for the new movie, revealing who’s on her dream list of co-stars. And with choices like Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj, Whoopi is not playing around.

“I’m gonna ask Keke to come. You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come,” she said. The View co-host went on to mention “the girl with the chest,” who Charlamagne and the audience figured out was in reference to Nicki Minaj.

“I want as many people who want to have some fun because I really, desperately need to have some fun,” Goldberg continued.

Whoopi Suggests Lizzo and Nicki Minaj for Sister Act 3 - Hell of A Week

We can totally see Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence heading to a new church where she has to deal with modern, open-minded nuns played by Keke, Lizzo and Nicki. This also gives the EGOT-winner a chance to add current music to the old-school classics normally featured in the films.

If Whoopi is making a list of people who would be fun to work with in a new Sister Act story, may I suggest Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Leslie Jones and Natasha Rothwell? We also need to see franchise veterans Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena return as Sister Mary Patrick and Sister Mary Robert, respectively.

Goldberg is developing the project with filmmaker Tyler Perry and informed Charlamagne that the script should be done by the end of the month. This might be the only part of the movie I’m not excited about. I understand how wildly successful the A Jazzman’s Blues director’s work is, but I have a feeling that his story will be heavy-handed and preachy, because most of his stories are. Here’s hoping Whoopi balances it out and we just get a fun reunion between Sister Mary Clarence and her friends.