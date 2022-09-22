Alt hough the child sex abuse lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears has now been dropped, the allegations didn’t prevent the Night School star from reportedly missing out on opportunities. During a brief interview with Haddish at LAX airport on Wednesday, TMZ asked her how she felt now that the lawsuit was “behind her now.”

“I’m relieved,” Haddish said. “I was concerned about the kids. I was really concerned about the kids, making sure they were OK.”



When asked if she had spoken with Spears about the suit dismissal, Haddish explained: “I don’t talk to him.”

In another clip, TMZ pressed Haddish about her job prospects moving forward to which she responded: “I lost everything, all my gigs gone. Everything gone. I don’t have no job, I don’t have no job, bro.”

As previously reported by The Root, the suit against Haddish and Spears was dropped “with prejudice” at the urging of Jane Doe o n Wednesday, according to court documents. This means a suit of this nature cannot be filed again in the future. In addition to dropping it, Jane Doe also released a statement expressing happiness over the situation being over:

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years—and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

While the aforementioned statement does not mention Spears, he’s also exempt from having this suit refiled against him as well. Just how Haddish and Spears will bounce back from these allegations remain to be seen, but there’s no doubt that both comedians are probably glad to have this chapter of their lives over and done with.